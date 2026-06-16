Survey on demand for competence and conduct framework launched for housing professionals in Wales

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru has launched a survey to determine the demand for a competence and conduct framework in Wales.
The plan was announced in April at the Tai 2026 conference in Newport, and comes ahead of mandatory reforms coming into force in England this October.
This proposed standard was first announced by the Conservative government in 2023 and was developed in response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, which heard that a lack of appropriate staff training contributed to the tragedy.
It will bring in new requirements around staff competency, including mandatory qualifications for an estimated 30,000 senior housing managers and executives.
The Westminster government announced last year that while the new standard will come into force from October 2026, larger providers will have a three-year transition period. However, a similar framework does not exist in Wales.
With that in mind, the CIH Cymru survey aims to establish whether qualifications should be mandated or whether the sector is already doing enough in this space; and if the workforce is confident in their levels of professionalism or are at risk of falling behind on this issue.
It will also ask how the sector can demonstrate its professionalism and give confidence to those who use its services and work alongside it.
Matt Dicks, director of CIH Cymru, said: “The reforms in England on conduct and competence followed the tragedies of Grenfell and the death of Awaab Ishak. Wales cannot afford to fall behind. Now is the time to decide what the right approach looks like in a Welsh context.
“A strong housing sector needs more than day-to-day competence. It needs professionalism, critical thinking and a serious commitment to learning at every level. So, we need to ask: should qualifications and standards in Wales be voluntary, or should they be required across the sector?
“We want to hear from housing professionals across Wales. Take part in the survey and help shape the debate on what a professional housing workforce should look like for the future.”
The survey is open to all housing professionals working in Wales. Responses must be submitted by 31 July 2026.
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