Survey reveals only one in 10 public sector procurement teams confident applying Procurement Act

The report by a subsidiary of major landlord Places for People called Procurement Hub found that despite more than seven in 10 respondents (71%) from the 107 public sector organisations surveyed already procuring under the act, only one in 10 said they felt confident applying it day to day.

Nine in 10 said they would benefit from further guidance to operate effectively under the new framework.

The Pulse Report suggests the profession is still adjusting, despite the Cabinet Office’s expectation last year that the unit would transition from hand-holding to “adopted practice”.

Just 26% of respondents described their experience of the new regime as positive, while 66% called it “average”.