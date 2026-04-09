Survey reveals only one in 10 public sector procurement teams confident applying Procurement Act

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A year after the Procurement Act came into force, only one in 10 public sector procurement teams feel confident applying the legislation, according to a new survey.
The report by a subsidiary of major landlord Places for People called Procurement Hub found that despite more than seven in 10 respondents (71%) from the 107 public sector organisations surveyed already procuring under the act, only one in 10 said they felt confident applying it day to day.
Nine in 10 said they would benefit from further guidance to operate effectively under the new framework.
The Pulse Report suggests the profession is still adjusting, despite the Cabinet Office’s expectation last year that the unit would transition from hand-holding to “adopted practice”.
Just 26% of respondents described their experience of the new regime as positive, while 66% called it “average”.
More than 60% said their optimism about the act had remained unchanged, and 14% reported feeling less optimistic than at the outset.
Alan Heron, managing director of Procurement Hub, said the findings exposed a clear gap between compliance and confidence: “Twelve months on from the launch of the Procurement Act, it’s clear that things aren’t quite where any of us hoped they would be.
“Compliance may be high, but confidence certainly isn’t, and the fact that 91% of public sector procurement teams say they need more guidance speaks for itself.”
The administrative burden and complexity remain key pressure points. As organisations familiarise themselves with the new requirements, around 27% reported extra administrative workload, 18% cited increased regulatory complexity and 16% said transparency and reporting requirements had added to day-to-day demands.
Meanwhile, 9% identified capacity and skills gaps and 12% highlighted resource constraints and competing priorities, leaving many teams overstretched.
The act, which came into force in February last year, replaced EU-derived procurement rules with a domestic framework designed to simplify processes, increase flexibility and allow organisations to consider wider outcomes, such as social value and sustainability, when awarding contracts.
Hailed as “seismic” at the time, it gives procurers more freedom in designing processes while ramping up transparency. Providers must now assess supplier performance, publicly rated on a five-point scale, increasing the risk of reputational damage for poor performers.
For housing associations, the act means more discretion in running tenders, tracking contractor performance and enforcing standards.
Crucially, it also requires them to formally weigh social good alongside cost and quality – supporting local jobs, community initiatives and environmental improvements – rather than treating these outcomes as optional.
Social landlords must also publish KPIs during a contract’s course, alongside procurement processes and outcomes, all overseen by the Cabinet Office’s new Procurement Review Unit.
Mr Heron said the sector now faces a “watershed year” in procurement.
He added: “The transition to the Procurement Act has settled into operational routine, but the profession is now facing challenges that go far beyond regulatory compliance.
“We’re operating in a short-term economic cycle, grappling with a widening digital skills gap, and facing pressure to deliver net zero outcomes and broader social value despite significant technical debt.”
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