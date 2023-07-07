Survivors of Bow crane collapse to sue Swan and related firms due to ‘lack of answers’ from investigation

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A family who lost their aunt in a deadly crane collapse in east London is suing a number of companies involved for what they describe as a “lack of answers or communication” from the investigation.
A 20-metre crane that was being used to build a block of flats in Bow collapsed in July 2020 and crashed into two houses, killing 85-year-old June Harvey and injuring four others.
Ms Harvey shared the house with her niece Jacqueline Atkinson, 66, and great nephew Sam Atkinson, 31.
Both Ms Atkinson and Mr Atkinson suffered physical and psychiatric injuries when their house was destroyed, and the crane was not removed until December 2020.
Both now feel the companies involved did not ensure they were properly rehoused or treated for the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with which they now both suffer.
They blame Swan Commercial Services, Swan Housing Association and PGCS Partnership Limited – which is in liquidation – for the collapse of the crane.
The Watts Grove construction site, where the crane was being operated, was owned by Swan Housing Association.
Mr Atkinson said: “I feel very disappointed and let down by the authorities who are supposed to be there to protect us, and it feels like they have completely disregarded us and our mental health.
“Not only is the lack of answers frustrating, but also the serious lack of communication between the police, HSE [Health and Safety Executive] and ourselves. The wait for the conclusion to the investigation has been agonising and I really hope we know more about the cause of the accident which led to my aunt’s death very soon.”
The Metropolitan Police told Inside Housing in February that it is working with the HSE on a “challenging and thorough investigation” into the cause of the collapse, which is still continuing despite good progress.
In response to the family, HSE inspector Gordon Nixon restated how demanding the investigation had been. He added: “We understand this is still a difficult time for June’s family as we approach the anniversary. We remain committed to bringing this investigation to a conclusion as soon as possible.”
Detective inspector Emma Sharp, said: “Our thoughts are with June Harvey’s family and the local residents whose lives were affected that day.
“We are continuing to work closely with both the HSE and the Crown Prosecution Service to establish if any criminal offences have occurred, and this will be determined by conducting a thorough investigation.”
Helen Clifford, the lawyer representing the family, said: “June’s family’s lives have been turned upside down. They demand that the police conclude their investigations as a matter of urgency so that they can finally have the answers they so desperately need. The companies responsible for the collapse have sheltered behind these delays to avoid accepting responsibility for their negligence.
“To avoid making any payments to my clients or to fund any rehabilitation for them. It is simply unacceptable that three years on, we are still in this position. We have issued proceedings in order to compel these companies to accept responsibility and to pay my clients the compensation they are entitled to.
“It’s so callous that bereaved families not only suffer the unnecessary and negligent death of a loved one, but then have years of legal nightmares. Despite attempts by me and the family’s MPs, this has been allowed to happen in the case of the Bow crane disaster.”
The Atkinson family have been supported by local MPs, Apsana Begum and Rushanara Ali, in addition to Families Against Corporate Killers (FACK).
Following the incident, Ms Begum, the Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse, called for tougher regulations on crane safety during a House of Commons debate.
Ms Begum said: “June’s family, and more than 90 others, remain deeply impacted by this incident, with some still living in temporary accommodation. The ongoing impact on their health and well-being cannot be overstated.”
“I support the construction safety campaign, largely led by bereaved relatives and trade unions, continuing to call for answers and raising concerns about the under-regulation of health and safety in the construction industry.”
Hilda Palmer, facilitator of FACK, said: “This atrocious incident is one of at least nine other crane collapses over five years that have killed four people. Those using the crane should have known about these and taken every effort to meet health and safety law and their legal duties.”
In response, a spokesperson for Swan Housing Association said: “We remain fully committed to supporting the authorities’ investigation into this tragic incident. However, as the process is ongoing, we would not make any further comment at this stage.”
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