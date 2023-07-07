Survivors of Bow crane collapse to sue Swan and related firms due to ‘lack of answers’ from investigation

A 20-metre crane that was being used to build a block of flats in Bow collapsed in July 2020 and crashed into two houses, killing 85-year-old June Harvey and injuring four others.

Ms Harvey shared the house with her niece Jacqueline Atkinson, 66, and great nephew Sam Atkinson, 31.

Both Ms Atkinson and Mr Atkinson suffered physical and psychiatric injuries when their house was destroyed, and the crane was not removed until December 2020.

Both now feel the companies involved did not ensure they were properly rehoused or treated for the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with which they now both suffer.

They blame Swan Commercial Services, Swan Housing Association and PGCS Partnership Limited – which is in liquidation – for the collapse of the crane.

The Watts Grove construction site, where the crane was being operated, was owned by Swan Housing Association.