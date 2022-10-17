Sustainability group launches consultation on updated ESG standard

The new standard will be an upgrade of the current Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS), which was launched two years ago, and will aim to meet the changing needs of the sector.

The current standard has been adopted by more than 100 housing providers, and is overseen by SfH, which is an independent company run by a voluntary board of professionals drawn from the social housing and financial services sectors.

The SRS was launched in November 2020 as a voluntary reporting framework designed to enable housing providers to report on their performance across ESG metrics in a transparent, consistent and comparable manner.

In May, SfH reported that half of lenders expect housing providers to use the ESG standard.