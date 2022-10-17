Sustainability group launches consultation on updated ESG standard

Sustainability for Housing (SfH) has called for housing associations and other bodies in the housing sector to help shape a new environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting standard.
The new standard will be an upgrade of the current Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS), which was launched two years ago, and will aim to meet the changing needs of the sector.
The current standard has been adopted by more than 100 housing providers, and is overseen by SfH, which is an independent company run by a voluntary board of professionals drawn from the social housing and financial services sectors.
The SRS was launched in November 2020 as a voluntary reporting framework designed to enable housing providers to report on their performance across ESG metrics in a transparent, consistent and comparable manner.
In May, SfH reported that half of lenders expect housing providers to use the ESG standard.
The SRS currently enables housing associations to demonstrate performance to key stakeholders including funders, staff, residents and partners, across several business-critical areas – including rents, new homes delivery, customer satisfaction, social value, energy efficiency and carbon emissions, board diversity, and gender pay.
Brendan Sarsfield, chair of SfH, said: “As we approach the two-year anniversary of the SRS, we are delighted to have accrued more than 100 adopters in the UK social housing sector.
“But this is still the start of the journey. We have always been committed to continuously improving the standard, hand in hand with housing providers and the financial community.
“Now we need to hear from as many adopters as possible, along with any interested parties and future adopters, to understand what is working and what could be improved with the standard.”
In May, SfH’s ‘One Year In’ report revealed that adopters of the SRS accounted for more than 1.5 million affordable homes – equivalent to 34% of England’s social housing stock. It had also been adopted by financial institutions with assets under management of more than £1tn.
SfH said that the SRS, which consists of 48 criteria across 12 themes, needs to remain relevant to the needs of users while aligning with emerging regulations and the fast-moving world of corporate ESG reporting.
To gather feedback, SfH will be hosting six virtual working groups for the adopter community across October and November.
SfH expects a draft version of the new SRS to be released for public consultation in the first half of 2023, with the final version launched later in the year.
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