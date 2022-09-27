Last week’s Mini Budget prompted a huge amount of reaction on #UKhousing Twitter. Matt Downie (@matthew_downie), chief executive of Crisis, summed up: “Rents are going up at the fastest rate in 16 years. Evictions doubled. Councils are struggling to discharge basic housing duties. All of this could have been tackled. It wasn’t.”

There was huge concern about the impact of the budget on ordinary people and tenants.

Jan Bell (@JaniceFionaBell), head of specialist housing and support at United Welsh, tweeted: “People don’t need more money when they’re rich. People need to eat and not be cold!”

The government also came in for criticism for not doing enough in the budget to invest in insulation and retrofit.

Jess Ralston (@jessralston2) from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit tweeted: