Swan appoints acting chief executive as current boss ‘unwell’

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Swan Housing Association has appointed a former Peabody finance chief to the role of acting chief executive as its current chief executive is “unwell”.
The 11,600-home landlord has also appointed two co-optees to its board, fewer than two weeks after it was rated non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
Susan Hickey, who previously spent 10 years as chief finance officer at Peabody, will fill in for current chief executive John Synnuck, who Swan said is “temporarily away from the office” due to illness.
Mr Synnuck is due to retire at the end of the financial year after 28 years in the role.
Swan also announced today that it is appointing two new co-optees to its board: Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm Housing Group, and Paul Phillips, former chief financial officer at Notting Hill Genesis.
Earlier this month Swan announced plans to merge with Orbit Housing Association to create a 60,000-home organisation.
The announcement came on the same day Swan was downgraded for a number of failures largely related to its development programme.
In its judgement, the RSH said Swan’s development programme had been managed “ineffectively” and there had been a “fundamental loss of control on the part of the board and executive”.
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