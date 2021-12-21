ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Swan appoints acting chief executive as current boss ‘unwell’

News21.12.21by Lucie Heath

Swan Housing Association has appointed a former Peabody finance chief to the role of acting chief executive as its current chief executive is “unwell”.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Susan Hickey
Susan Hickey
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHSwan Housing Association has appointed a former Peabody finance chief to the role of acting CEO as its current chief executive is “unwell” #UKhousing

The 11,600-home landlord has also appointed two co-optees to its board, fewer than two weeks after it was rated non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

Susan Hickey, who previously spent 10 years as chief finance officer at Peabody, will fill in for current chief executive John Synnuck, who Swan said is “temporarily away from the office” due to illness.

Mr Synnuck is due to retire at the end of the financial year after 28 years in the role.

Read more

Orbit in merger talks with Swan as latter rated non-compliantOrbit in merger talks with Swan as latter rated non-compliant
Swan chief executive to retire after 28 years in roleSwan chief executive to retire after 28 years in role
Swan Housing put under investigation by the regulatorSwan Housing put under investigation by the regulator

Swan also announced today that it is appointing two new co-optees to its board: Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm Housing Group, and Paul Phillips, former chief financial officer at Notting Hill Genesis.

Earlier this month Swan announced plans to merge with Orbit Housing Association to create a 60,000-home organisation.

The announcement came on the same day Swan was downgraded for a number of failures largely related to its development programme.

In its judgement, the RSH said Swan’s development programme had been managed “ineffectively” and there had been a “fundamental loss of control on the part of the board and executive”.

Housing Association/RPMergers and AcquisitionsPeople
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories