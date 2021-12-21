Swan appoints acting chief executive as current boss ‘unwell’

The 11,600-home landlord has also appointed two co-optees to its board, fewer than two weeks after it was rated non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

Susan Hickey, who previously spent 10 years as chief finance officer at Peabody, will fill in for current chief executive John Synnuck, who Swan said is “temporarily away from the office” due to illness.

Mr Synnuck is due to retire at the end of the financial year after 28 years in the role.