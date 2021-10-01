Swan chief executive to retire after 28 years in role

John Synnuck will step down from the 11,500-home landlord in March next year, Swan announced yesterday.

He has led the Essex-based group since it was formed in 1994, growing it from a 2,000-home organisation.

In 2019, Mr Synnuck won the Lifetime Achievement in Housing award at the Housing Heroes event.

The announcement comes a week after Swan named a new chair and a year and a half after it appointed a new deputy chief executive.

In its last full-year to March 2021, the association reported a jump in pre-tax surplus to £32.9m on an increased turnover of £190.6m.