Swan breaches loan agreement with lender due to late filing of accounts

In a statement to the stock market, M&G Trustees said a breach had occurred under the terms of the loan agreement, as the landlord had failed to deliver its audited financial statements, including its balance sheet and profit and loss account.

The Trustees said the breach will “constitute a borrower default under the loan agreement if it continues for the period of 30 days”.

The stock market update explained that the investment company is not bound to take any enforcement action unless it has been directed to do so by an extraordinary resolution, or the holders of at least one-fourth of the outstanding principal amount of the bonds have requested it in writing.

M&G Trustees acknowledged that auditors were unable to complete their audit of Swan’s accounts for the financial year up to March 2022 because of the collapse of its year-long merger discussions with Orbit.