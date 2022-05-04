Swan confirms it will not pass cladding costs on to leaseholders

The landlord, which manages around 11,500 homes in London and Essex, said in a statement that it “will not be seeking to recover the costs of remediating external wall systems from leaseholders” following the passing of the Building Safety Act.

The Building Safety Act received Royal Assent on 28 April – nearly five years after 72 people died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

Under the act, leaseholders will be protected from having to pay for cladding work on buildings taller than 11 metres.

For non-cladding work, leaseholders could be billed a maximum of £10,000, or £15,000 in London, however these costs will only be incurred if the original developer cannot be found or the building’s freeholder is unable to pay.