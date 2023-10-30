Swan forced to extend accounts deadline again in new setback

In a stock market update today, the Sanctuary-owned landlord said it had been forced to obtain an extension from the trustee of a £250m bond loan agreement over publication of its accounts.

As a result, Swan must now publish its 2022-23 financial statements “no later” than 30 November. Failure to produce the accounts is a breach of the loan agreement.

The 11,500-home association has been the subject of sector interest after a turbulent time, which eventually led to Sanctuary taking on Swan as a subsidiary in February following a drawn-out rescue merger.

However, Swan has been continuing to operate as a standalone entity before full integration.