Swan forced to extend accounts deadline again in new setback

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Essex-based housing association Swan’s troubles continue as it will miss another deadline to publish its annual financial accounts.
In a stock market update today, the Sanctuary-owned landlord said it had been forced to obtain an extension from the trustee of a £250m bond loan agreement over publication of its accounts.
As a result, Swan must now publish its 2022-23 financial statements “no later” than 30 November. Failure to produce the accounts is a breach of the loan agreement.
The 11,500-home association has been the subject of sector interest after a turbulent time, which eventually led to Sanctuary taking on Swan as a subsidiary in February following a drawn-out rescue merger.
However, Swan has been continuing to operate as a standalone entity before full integration.
Last month, the association had already obtained consent to extend the deadline for it latest accounts to 31 October.
Today’s filing gave no reason for the further delay, but last month Sanctuary said it was due to “historic financial matters”.
This is the second year in a year that Swan’s full-year numbers have been delayed.
When the association’s 2021-22 accounts were finally published in February, it revealed a £130.8m deficit after a £186.5m impairment caused by problems on six major development schemes.
In July, Sanctuary’s bosses warned there was “much still to do” at Swan, but said it had bought “much-needed stability” to the organisation.
Sanctuary took on the smaller association seven weeks before the end of the 2022-23 financial year.
Swan had been rated non-compliant for governance and financial viability by the English regulator before it became a subsidiary of Sanctuary.
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