Swan given green light for third phase of Blackwall Reach development

The new homes add to the 340 homes that were delivered in earlier phases of the Blackwall Reach development. Overall, 1,575 homes will be built on the scheme, half of which have been classed as affordable.

The project is being backed by Swan, which operates in east London and Essex and manages around 11,500 homes, in partnership with Tower Hamlets Council and the Greater London Authority.

The third phase of the scheme will see the public realm redeveloped with a new 2.85 acre green space. Warehouses, car parking space and 252 existing homes will also be replaced.

The first phase saw the construction of a new community hub, new shops and cafes, and a new plaza for Blackwall DLR station.