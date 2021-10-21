Swan given green light for third phase of Blackwall Reach development

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Swan Housing Association has gained planning consent for the third phase of a £500m regeneration project at Blackwall, east London, which will see up to 315 new homes built.
The new homes add to the 340 homes that were delivered in earlier phases of the Blackwall Reach development. Overall, 1,575 homes will be built on the scheme, half of which have been classed as affordable.
The project is being backed by Swan, which operates in east London and Essex and manages around 11,500 homes, in partnership with Tower Hamlets Council and the Greater London Authority.
The third phase of the scheme will see the public realm redeveloped with a new 2.85 acre green space. Warehouses, car parking space and 252 existing homes will also be replaced.
The first phase saw the construction of a new community hub, new shops and cafes, and a new plaza for Blackwall DLR station.
John Synnuck, chief executive of Swan, said: “Phase three will cement Blackwall Reach’s position as one of the most significant transformative regeneration projects in London. As well as more than 300 new homes, it will bring the preservation and enhancement of such high-quality public space in the city which is so essential in a post-COVID-19 world.
“We are looking forward to seeing the residents of Blackwall Reach and the wider community enjoying this vibrant new public realm into the future.”
Earlier this month, the housing association announced that Mr Synnuck would be stepping down after 28 years in the role.
Last month, Swan appointed a new chair. Pat Billingham replaced Valerie Owen after her term concluded.
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