Swan in merger talks with Sanctuary after Orbit discussions end

In a stock market update today, Sanctuary said it has “entered into discussions with Swan Housing Association to form a business combination”.

“Any agreement will be subject to detailed due diligence and the approval of boards of both organisations,” the 105,000-home landlord said.

The announcement was made on the same day as Orbit announced that its nearly year-long merger talks with Swan had ceased, quashing plans to create a 60,000-home landlord.

Orbit, which owns and manages 45,000 homes, said the talks had ended “following a lengthy and detailed due diligence process”.

The talks between Orbit and Swan emerged in December, on the same day that Swan was rated non-compliant on governance and financial viability by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).