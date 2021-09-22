Swan names new chair

The housing association, which operates in east London and Essex and manages around 11,500 homes, confirmed Ms Billingham’s appointment from 1 October, with current chair Valerie Owen stepping down after her term concludes.

Ms Billingham previously held the role of vice-chair at Catalyst Housing, the G15 provider, and joins Swan as it moves forward with a new corporate strategy.

The housing association has a development pipeline of 8,000 homes and aims to deliver the new homes via both traditional and off-site production using its in-house development subsidiary, Swan Commercial Services.