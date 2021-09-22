Swan names new chair

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Swan Housing Association has appointed Pat Billingham as its new chair.
The housing association, which operates in east London and Essex and manages around 11,500 homes, confirmed Ms Billingham’s appointment from 1 October, with current chair Valerie Owen stepping down after her term concludes.
Ms Billingham previously held the role of vice-chair at Catalyst Housing, the G15 provider, and joins Swan as it moves forward with a new corporate strategy.
The housing association has a development pipeline of 8,000 homes and aims to deliver the new homes via both traditional and off-site production using its in-house development subsidiary, Swan Commercial Services.
Commenting on her appointment, Ms Billingham said: “I am very much looking forward to starting my role as chair at Swan Housing Association and in leading the organisation to deliver the new strategy, which was launched in October 2020.
“While many customer-facing organisations have similar ambitions to our own about putting the customer first, I believe we have a particular responsibility to our customers, as their lives will be affected if they do not feel safe and comfortable in their homes and neighbourhoods.
“To deliver on our commitments, we need to ensure that we remain focused on our core values and that we continue to combine innovation and ambition from a financially sound base.
“Our commitment to diversity and inclusiveness will support us to address the many challenges facing the housing sector in the short and long term.
“I look forward to leading Swan to play our part in improving lives and building strong communities.”
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