Swan only has cash to fund its subsidiaries until early December

In an update to the stock market, Swan revealed that it currently holds £24.3m in cash reserves, which it says is only sufficient to fund the operation of its subsidiaries until early December, subject to the agreement of on-lending thresholds with its lenders. An on-lending threshold represents the maximum a bank can lend to a single borrower.

The update states that the landlord “has appointed advisors to provide the boards with weekly assurance about whether it is appropriate to expend these sums”.

The landlord refused to comment on these specific cash-flow projections when asked by Inside Housing and instead pointed to an earlier statement on its website. This said it was pushing forward with merger discussions with Sanctuary and would continue to focus on delivering services to its customers.

Swan announced merger talks with Sanctuary at the end of last month, on the same day it revealed its year-long discussions with Orbit over a merger had failed.

Inside Housing revealed earlier this week that Orbit had advanced the association a secured loan of £25m during the merger process, which was subsequently increased to £40m in March 2022, after merger talks were announced in December last year.