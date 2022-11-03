Swan reassures stakeholders that schemes will continue despite financial troubles

Embattled landlord moves to reassure stakeholders about the viability of its development plans as merger talks continue #UKhousing

Following that stock market update, Inside Housing identified a number of Swan’s development sites that had already been impacted by delays, or were due to start in the future.

The news will go some way to reassure the embattled landlord’s stakeholders after it was revealed that Swan could run out of cash to fund its subsidiaries in December if its current unaudited cash flow projections are correct and its merger talks with Sanctuary are unsuccessful.

In an update to Inside Housing, Swan said that its prospective merger partner Sanctuary has now visited all of its current and future schemes as part of their due diligence.

Work on the £1bn regeneration of Purfleet town centre began in April 2021, with phase one of the project due to create 61 new two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The total site plan hopes to deliver a total of 2,850 new homes.

Elsewhere in its development pipeline, Swan was given the green light to deliver an additional 315 homes as part of the third phase of the Robin Hood Gardens Estate in Poplar, east London, in October last year.

In May 2022, it was reported that the latter phases of the Craylands Estate in Basildon, with plans for a total of 1,310 homes, were on hold due to financial issues.

Three months later, Swan insisted that the £575m regeneration of the Queensway Estate in Southend will go ahead next year.

The landlord is working with Southend Council to demolish a series of tower blocks and build 1,760 new homes, shops and cafes as part of the plans.

Ian Gilbert, the council’s cabinet member for economic recovery, regeneration and housing, told Inside Housing that it was not the council’s place to comment on the merger discussions, but Swan has advised that it is confident the plans will continue to move forward.

In the same month, Swan admitted that the Laindon Centre project in Basildon, which includes a 244-home development, is taking longer than expected.

In response, the landlord said: “We recognise that stakeholders involved in our regeneration schemes want to understand how we will take these forward in the context of both recent news coverage and our discussions with Sanctuary.

“We speak to our stakeholders regularly on a scheme-by-scheme basis and have reassured them that, while we are dedicating resource to the discussions with Sanctuary, our teams continue working hard on our live schemes across Essex and east London.

“With regards to future schemes, we continue to work in partnership with key stakeholders and through our discussions with Sanctuary they have already visited all current and future schemes as part of their due diligence.”

The landlord said that sharing information with its stakeholders as soon as it can will be its priority.