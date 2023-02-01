Swan rescue merger delayed for second time

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The rescue merger for troubled Essex-based housing association Swan has been delayed for a second time, after yesterday’s deadline passed without completion.
The tie-up with Sanctuary was originally due to be completed on 1 December, but this deadline was missed as a result of ongoing talks with “third parties”.
Those parties included bondholders of its £250m publicly listed finance package agreement who were meeting to agree to a waiver on any covenant breaches. The M&G Trustee Company, a corporate trust company is the bond trustee, providing services on behalf of the bond holders.
This is because of Swan’s failure to deliver its audited financial statements, including its balance sheet and profit and loss account – a condition of its deal.
It was reported at the start of last month that if talks with M&G Trustee Company and others were successful, Sanctuary’s acquisition would be completed on 31 January.
However, with the deadline being missed for a second time, neither association was able to offer a new date for completion.
Swan said its “proposed business combination with Sanctuary is subject to obtaining appropriate consents and satisfactorily concluding commercial discussions with third parties and we can confirm that this work is continuing to progress”.
Sanctuary said it will provide an update as soon as it is able.
The merger process has not been plain sailing, with the covenant breach first reported by Inside Housing in October last year. M&G Trustee Company acknowledged that auditors were unable to complete their audit of Swan’s accounts for the financial year up to March 2022 because of the collapse of its year-long merger discussions with Orbit.
Following the collapse of those talks, large housing association Sanctuary began merger discussions with Swan in late September.
Once the merger is completed, Sanctuary is seeking the consent of the bondholders to amend the loan agreement to allow it to submit its own financial statements on a consolidated basis for the financial year ending 31 March 2023.
Swan’s merger talks with Sanctuary have been complex.
At the end of November last year it was revealed that 11,500-home Swan had agreed a £50m secured loan from 105,000-home Sanctuary to give it “additional liquidity”.
This came after Swan had said in October that it was facing a potential annual impairment of £178.4m and had £24.3m in cash, which it said would only fund its subsidiaries until “early December”.
At that time, Standard & Poor’s, the credit rating agency, said Swan required external support to “remain a viable business”.
In May 2022, Swan was also found to have breached the Regulator of Social Housing’s Home Standard after around 1,500 overdue fire safety remedial actions were discovered.
Additionally, Swan was handed a G3/V3 rating around one year ago, as the regulator said there had been a “material deterioration” in the landlord’s financial position.
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