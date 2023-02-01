Swan rescue merger delayed for second time

The deadline for completing the merger between Swan and Sanctuary has passed for a second time #UKhousing

This is because of Swan’s failure to deliver its audited financial statements, including its balance sheet and profit and loss account – a condition of its deal.

Those parties included bondholders of its £250m publicly listed finance package agreement who were meeting to agree to a waiver on any covenant breaches. The M&G Trustee Company, a corporate trust company is the bond trustee, providing services on behalf of the bond holders.

The tie-up with Sanctuary was originally due to be completed on 1 December, but this deadline was missed as a result of ongoing talks with “third parties”.

It was reported at the start of last month that if talks with M&G Trustee Company and others were successful, Sanctuary’s acquisition would be completed on 31 January.

However, with the deadline being missed for a second time, neither association was able to offer a new date for completion.

Swan said its “proposed business combination with Sanctuary is subject to obtaining appropriate consents and satisfactorily concluding commercial discussions with third parties and we can confirm that this work is continuing to progress”.

Sanctuary said it will provide an update as soon as it is able.

The merger process has not been plain sailing, with the covenant breach first reported by Inside Housing in October last year. M&G Trustee Company acknowledged that auditors were unable to complete their audit of Swan’s accounts for the financial year up to March 2022 because of the collapse of its year-long merger discussions with Orbit.

Following the collapse of those talks, large housing association Sanctuary began merger discussions with Swan in late September.

Once the merger is completed, Sanctuary is seeking the consent of the bondholders to amend the loan agreement to allow it to submit its own financial statements on a consolidated basis for the financial year ending 31 March 2023.