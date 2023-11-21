Swan’s latest accounts reveal more than £50m deficit

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Recently merged landlord Swan reported a £50.8m operating deficit in 2022-23 after finally publishing its twice-delayed accounts for the financial year.
The accounts showed the association’s operating deficit increased from £14.7m in 2021-22 to £50.8m in the past year.
The rise in the 2022-23 deficit was impacted by cladding and fire safety provisions totalling £39.9m, up from £6.9m the year before.
The 11,500-home association has been the subject of sector interest after a turbulent time, which eventually led to Sanctuary taking on Swan as a subsidiary in February following a drawn-out rescue merger.
However, Swan has been continuing to operate as a standalone entity before full integration.
The landlord said it undertook a complete review of its building safety liabilities following the Sanctuary merger, which resulted in additional provisions made for cladding and fire safety works.
Swan recorded the surplus of £0.9m on a sale of fixed assets, but also faced £6.8m of impairment write-downs at various development sites due to cost overruns.
The write-downs in question include a £2.3m impairment on the Essex Cordage scheme in Waltham Forest and a £700,000 impairment on the Queensway scheme in Southend.
There was an additional £200,000 impairment at a shared ownership scheme in Purfleet and a £3.5m impairment at Beechwood in Basildon.
At the same time, Swan recorded a £1.5m impairment of software used in its modern methods of construction factories following the decision to close the sites in December 2022.
The accounts said the association “continued to encounter significant financial challenges during the past year”, brought about by “investment decisions made in previous years in the commercial arms of the greater Swan Group implemented by the previous management of the business”.
Swan had invested heavily in MMC, becoming one of the first housing associations to open its own factory to build cross-laminated timber homes in 2017. Three years later it opened a second factory for light gauge steel modular housing.
Turnover in 2022-23 increased to £80.3m, up from £73.7m in the previous year. This was made up of £64.1m from core social housing lettings, or 79.8%. Meanwhile, shared ownership first tranche sales were £1.4m higher in 2023 at £2.9m, up from £1.5m in 2021-22.
Current tenant arrears at 1.76% improved during the year, down from 1.96% in 2021-22. However, void turnaround of 16.8 days was 1.8 days above target.
Swan was rated non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing in December 2021. Following this regulatory action, and after almost eight months of due diligence, talks for a proposed merger with Orbit Group were called off “due to several different factors” in September the following year.
As part of the subsequent merger, Sanctuary advanced Swan a £50m loan, which was in part used to repay the £40m loan advanced by Orbit Group while in merger discussions.
Arvinda Gohil, chair of the board at Swan, said: “It has been a challenging period for Swan, and financial difficulties meant that the organisation needed to find a rescue partner with the financial strength and leadership to stabilise Swan and protect its services to residents and communities.”
She said that Swan’s “priority for the year was completing a merger”, but it also had “a responsibility to continue to deliver and improve services for its customers”.
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