Swan’s latest accounts reveal more than £50m deficit

The accounts showed the association’s operating deficit increased from £14.7m in 2021-22 to £50.8m in the past year.

The rise in the 2022-23 deficit was impacted by cladding and fire safety provisions totalling £39.9m, up from £6.9m the year before.

The 11,500-home association has been the subject of sector interest after a turbulent time, which eventually led to Sanctuary taking on Swan as a subsidiary in February following a drawn-out rescue merger.

However, Swan has been continuing to operate as a standalone entity before full integration.

The landlord said it undertook a complete review of its building safety liabilities following the Sanctuary merger, which resulted in additional provisions made for cladding and fire safety works.