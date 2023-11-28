Swedish heat pump firm launches pay monthly model in UK with £300m

Aira said it would hire 8,000 British employees over the next decade, alongside a target of helping one million UK homes switch from gas boilers to a clean-energy heating system.

The company, which currently has 200 employees in the UK and 600 globally, said it would also establish a series of academies across the UK to train clean-energy professionals. It has begun work on two training facilities in the UK, one in Crayford, London, and one in Sheffield.

Aira, which was founded in 2022 by private equity investor Vargas, installs various clean-energy measures, such as heat pumps, solar panels and battery storage.