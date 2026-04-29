Switching to ‘renewable gas’ could shield heat network customers from rising costs, DESNZ official says

Mr Stark was joined on the panel by Dr Nick Wayth, chief executive of the Energy Institute; Juliet Davenport, board director at Abatable; Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables; and Chris Norbury, chief executive of E.ON UK. They discussed who funds the country’s energy transition so that it remains affordable, fair and investable.

He added that just because the government is looking to transition away from gas, “that doesn’t mean we’re not thinking about gas”.

Speaking at a panel at the Innovation Zero conference in London on Tuesday, Chris Stark, head of UK’s mission for clean power at DESNZ, said that switching to UK-generated biomethane could help heat network customers because “it doesn’t have to go through the Strait of Hormuz”.

Inside Housing asked the panel how residents living in social homes that are powered by gas heat networks can be protected as the UK shifts away from gas.

Mr Stark responded: “I think there’s more in biomethane, or renewable gas, whatever you want to call it, than we thought. That, to me, is quite exciting because you’ve got choices then.

“The main advantage of biomethane is that it doesn’t have to go through the Strait of Hormuz, and we have lots of places up and down the country where we already generate it and could generate potentially more.”

Biomethane is produced from organic farm waste, such as manure and sewage, and injected into the existing gas grid. Denmark is now meeting 40% of gas demand from green gas, while France has been growing biomethane by more than 20% a year since 2022.

Mr Stark continued: “What we need is a strategic sense of what we’re doing with it in its end use.

“So, you could put it point-to-point through a power station and that could give you clean power, [or] you could put it in the grid [and] it would decarbonise that grid.

“You can do other things with it too, without getting too technical about it, but I think it is an untapped resource.”