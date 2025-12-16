Systemic barriers are stopping disabled people from benefitting from retrofit

In large-scale delivery schemes, where entire blocks of social housing might undergo retrofit, lack of flexibility to shape delivery around individual household needs was particularly problematic.

This could lead to measures being installed which weren’t consistent with the household’s requirements. Heat pumps were repeatedly mentioned in this context, which might work well for some households, but proved inappropriate for disabled people with higher warmth needs or different heating patterns.

Post-installation support around heating systems was generally found to be very poor. If information was provided, it wasn’t shaped to meet the household’s needs and was rarely in an accessible format. Poor communication, combined with the lack of a single, consistent contact and appropriate follow-up support, eroded trust in installers and tradespeople.

The retrofit process needs to be much more customer-centred. This will benefit all households and ensure retrofit meets people’s needs and fulfils its promise of environmental, health and social benefits.

“It’s critical that large-scale schemes give consideration to the needs of disabled households at all stages of the process”

The government needs to ensure disability awareness is fully integrated within retrofit training programmes and supplemented with disability-specific awareness resources. Accessibility plans should be standard in the retrofit process, developed and adopted from the start of projects, with detail on the communication, accessibility and individual circumstances of the household.

This should not be solely the responsibility of installers or charitable organisations – stronger regulations and standards would help to ensure consistency across the sector, reducing uncertainty and risk for disabled people.

Independent energy advice provision is also crucial, with advisors who can provide detailed and nuanced advice to households and support them to access grant funding. This may require support and funding for energy advice organisations, to ensure their advisors can access training on disability and retrofit.

For housing providers, it’s critical that large-scale schemes give consideration to the needs of disabled households at all stages of the process. When heat pump installations are being planned for social housing, especially through mass retrofit programmes, consideration must be given to the needs of each disabled household and how easy or difficult it will be for them to adapt to new technologies and heating approaches.

This is especially important for households with above average warmth needs. Standardised installations without proper consideration run the risk of households living with inappropriate technologies.

Inclusive retrofit isn’t just about fairness – it’s about improving quality and trust across the sector. By meeting the needs of disabled households, we create better standards and practices that benefit everyone. That’s how we ensure no one is left behind in the energy transition.

Full details of the research can be found here.

Harriet Sansom, head of the Community Action on Energy programme, and Emily Cox, head of research and evaluation, Centre for Sustainable Energy