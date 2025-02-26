Tackling maverick spending in social housing repairs

As pressure on social housing repairs intensifies, tackling unpredictable maverick spending is crucial to improving efficiency and controlling costs in the sector. Rebecca Day of Procurement for Housing advises on effective strategies for reducing rogue purchasing #UKhousing

This isn’t new. Off-contract spending happens across different departments, and it’s likely housing organisations’ procurement teams are trying to crack down on it. But when inefficient purchasing of low-value, low-volume products crops up in a busy repairs team, in the current economic climate, it creates a big squeeze.

But another struggle being reported is maverick behaviour among repairs staff. Housing providers regularly share examples of ‘rogue’ purchasing, with operatives favouring certain brands, travelling unnecessarily to preferred builders’ merchants and overbuying products that are on offer.

Responsive repairs have always been a pressure point in social housing. This year, that strain is set to grow with new damp and mould legislation, tenant satisfaction measures, ongoing economic uncertainty and competing priorities around net zero, fire remediation and development.

Housing organisations have responded with new approaches to improve efficiencies. Some restock operatives’ vans overnight to control materials, and others organise local drop boxes where repair staff pick up prearranged products.

But that pull of visiting a builders’ merchant at the start of the day, face-to-face interactions and peer advice often wins out among operatives. It takes time and effort to shift ingrained habits.

So, what steps can housing organisations take to combat unpredictable repairs spending?

First, engage meaningfully with staff by speaking to operatives and understanding what drives their behaviour. Have they had negative experiences with certain brands? Is a particular merchant difficult to get to? Do they often run out of certain materials?

This approach aligns with recommendations from Rethinking Repairs and Maintenance (RERAM), a Chartered Institute if Housing and National Housing Federation initiative providing 12 principles for enhancing repairs and maintenance.

“From personal experience, when recently speaking to a housing association about its materials contract, it asked how it can encourage its operatives to comply. My response was clear: culture change”

One of these is the importance of involving staff with the RERAM project, offering strategies for engaging operatives in the process of reviewing and improving repair services.

Another point is changing frontline culture. From personal experience, when recently speaking to a housing association about its materials contract, it asked how it can encourage its operatives to comply. My response was clear: culture change.

Shifting culture requires time and resources, so it must be an integral part of the materials procurement plan and timeline. Use the insights garnered from staff engagement to inform, inspire and mobilise the workforce, so they adopt new purchasing processes.

This can be achieved in various ways such as peer-to-peer mentoring, demonstrations, internal communications, training, team building and much more. Just don’t overlook this softer side of challenging rogue spending.