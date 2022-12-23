Tackling rough sleeping requires a multifaceted approach

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Lyron Johnson, head of L&Q’s Rough Sleeper Initiative team, sets out what steps it will be looking to take next year – and the importance of recruitment to tackling rough sleeping
Homelessness is one of the most pressing issues facing society today, and amid the cost of living crisis and cold weather, tackling this issue is more important than ever.
As a housing provider with a strong social purpose, L&Q is proud to play an active role in combatting rough sleeping across London.
Through L&Q Living, our care and support subsidiary, we are working in partnership with the Greater London Authority (GLA) to provide accommodation for rough sleepers.
In 2019, we brought the housing management element of the Rough Sleepers Initiative (RSI) service in-house. Fast-forward three years, and we now provide 412 homes for people experiencing homelessness across 17 London boroughs.
As a regional housing manager heading up L&Q’s RSI team, I have seen the profound impact that a decent, secure home can have on someone’s life chances. I’ve learned a lot about the root causes of rough sleeping – and how to successfully overcome them. The most important? Everyone’s journey into homelessness is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution.
Ending rough sleeping requires co-ordination between different agencies, from charities and housing associations to local authorities and people with lived experience. Collaborative working during the coronavirus response shed light on the effectiveness and importance of partnership and multi-agency working among councils, housing associations and local services in preventing and relieving homelessness.
With the help of our partners, we were able to continue providing a safe face-to-face service and welcomed 23 new residents into homes over the course of the pandemic. Flat viewings and enrolments were completed in line with social distancing rules, enabling the team to build relationships with residents from the start of their tenancies.
“Homelessness support makes the most difference when it recognises the myriad drivers of rough sleeping and tackles them through a multi-agency approach”
Yet, as the lockdowns fade into memory, joint working remains underdeveloped, disjointed and absent in many areas. Too often, this results in inefficient ways of working as efforts are duplicated or confused, leaving the needs of people who are homeless unmet.
Homelessness support makes the most difference when it recognises the myriad drivers of rough sleeping – the affordability and security of housing; access to healthcare; mental health needs; drug and alcohol dependency; and transitions from institutions – and tackles them through a multi-agency approach.
Through our RSI, we combine our resources and expertise with our partners to create a step change in the life chances of new residents. Each partner delivers against its strengths to make a real difference to the lives of people facing multiple disadvantages.
L&Q Living provides the bricks and mortar that help residents come off the street, and voluntary services offer personalised support that empowers them to rebuild their lives, from helping people to access mental health services, to specialist drug and alcohol support.
As part of this wrap-around offer, our tenancy sustainment team gives residents financial advice. Our in-house experts help people living in our RSI homes to maximise the benefits they receive and reduce their debts, and connects them with further assistance.
A partnership-led RSI offer represents more than just a bed to sleep in – it’s a genuine chance for people to get back on their feet. This mission is at the heart of the initiative, and to succeed in it, we need passionate and dedicated housing officers working for us.
We must bring the right people on board, even if someone doesn’t have the exact experience or work in the housing world. At L&Q Living, we recruit people using scenario-based examples which test candidates’ approach to real-life situations and score candidates on attitudes and values as well as skills and competencies.
A values-based approach to recruitment helps us employ a diverse mix of staff, people with different skills, but with those vital, underlying qualities of empathy and compassion. Those drawn to the sector see their work as a vocation, not just a job, and are ready to pull every lever to get the best possible outcome for the resident.
“We will continue to work with our partners and the government to deliver the strategy, keeping a lifeline in place for people with nowhere to turn to”
In the last financial year we have created 30 new tenancies for former rough sleepers and supported 17 residents to move on and transition from RSI to our general needs homes and L&Q Living sheltered accommodation.
In September, the government published its cross-departmental rough sleeping investment strategy, Ending Rough Sleeping for Good. It comes with £2bn of investment, some of which is new funding.
The strategy recognises the value of housing in ending rough sleeping and makes several welcome commitments about housing affordability, funding long-term housing with support and promoting a strategic approach to supported housing supply. It also champions partnership working, with expectations of local accountability for each partner.
Our eyes remain wide open to the growing needs of rough sleepers. We will continue to work with our partners and the government to deliver the strategy, keeping a lifeline in place for people with nowhere to turn to.
Lyron Johnson, regional housing manager, L&Q Living
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