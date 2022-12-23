Tackling rough sleeping requires a multifaceted approach

Homelessness is one of the most pressing issues facing society today, and amid the cost of living crisis and cold weather, tackling this issue is more important than ever.

As a housing provider with a strong social purpose, L&Q is proud to play an active role in combatting rough sleeping across London.

Through L&Q Living, our care and support subsidiary, we are working in partnership with the Greater London Authority (GLA) to provide accommodation for rough sleepers.

In 2019, we brought the housing management element of the Rough Sleepers Initiative (RSI) service in-house. Fast-forward three years, and we now provide 412 homes for people experiencing homelessness across 17 London boroughs.

As a regional housing manager heading up L&Q’s RSI team, I have seen the profound impact that a decent, secure home can have on someone’s life chances. I’ve learned a lot about the root causes of rough sleeping – and how to successfully overcome them. The most important? Everyone’s journey into homelessness is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution.