Tackling social housing stigma through trauma-informed practice

The journey into social housing is rarely a straight path. For many of us, it begins with loss, disruption or crisis – bereavement, domestic abuse, illness, insecure work or sudden financial shock.

I write not only as a professional supporting children and families affected by trauma, but as a social housing resident myself. This combination of lived and professional experience shapes how I understand stigma, because I see its effects every day in both my community and my work.

Through the G15 Residents’ Group, I was involved in the research for the Taking the Stigma Out of Housing: The Residents’ View report. It highlighted what many residents know well: stigma does not arise in one moment. It builds gradually, through assumptions, policies and interactions that erode dignity.