Tackling social housing stigma through trauma-informed practice

Too often, landlords spend valuable time and resources addressing problems that could have been prevented through understanding of trauma, writes Helene Griffin, play therapist, A2Dominion resident and G15 Residents’ Group member
The journey into social housing is rarely a straight path. For many of us, it begins with loss, disruption or crisis – bereavement, domestic abuse, illness, insecure work or sudden financial shock.
I write not only as a professional supporting children and families affected by trauma, but as a social housing resident myself. This combination of lived and professional experience shapes how I understand stigma, because I see its effects every day in both my community and my work.
Through the G15 Residents’ Group, I was involved in the research for the Taking the Stigma Out of Housing: The Residents’ View report. It highlighted what many residents know well: stigma does not arise in one moment. It builds gradually, through assumptions, policies and interactions that erode dignity.
When people’s experiences are misunderstood, they are easily labelled as difficult, rather than recognised as individuals dealing with the aftershocks of trauma.
Getting the keys to a home does not make trauma disappear. It lingers emotionally, physically and neurologically. Heightened stress responses can make everyday encounters feel threatening.
When residents feel judged or unheard, trust breaks down, issues escalate and complaints repeat. Too often, landlords spend valuable time and resources addressing problems that could have been prevented through understanding, consistency and trauma‑informed practice.
“Trauma‑informed practice offers a clear and practical path forward – one grounded in safety, empathy, reliability and empowerment”
But I also see real progress. Through my community work and involvement with my landlord, I know organisations want to do better.
The G15 Residents’ Group now has a meaningful platform to influence key stakeholders, ensuring residents’ priorities shape decisions. This helps bridge the gap between policy and lived experience, supporting long‑term cost efficiencies and tackling stigma.
Trauma‑informed practice offers a clear and practical path forward – one grounded in safety, empathy, reliability and empowerment. For it to take root, it must be embedded across whole organisations, from repairs teams and neighbourhood officers to executives and boards. The new regulatory framework, including Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs) and forthcoming competency and conduct standards, provides a strong foundation.
But real culture change depends on active listening. As highlighted at a recent Peabody event, where housing secretary Steve Reed pledged to “give social housing tenants a bigger voice”, resident influence must sit at the heart of improvement.
This is why residents’ voices matter. When lived experience shapes decisions early, problems can be addressed before they escalate and stigma begins to fall away.
Housing design and basic standards also play a crucial role. A home without flooring is not a minor issue – it affects safety, warmth and dignity. Many social housing residents cannot afford appropriate floor coverings, fuelling stress and neighbour disputes, and reinforcing stigma. Truly decent homes must meet psychological as well as physical needs.
“Trauma‑informed approaches should underpin staff behaviour, contractor induction and board‑level decision‑making”
Training is essential. Trauma‑informed approaches should underpin staff behaviour, contractor induction and board‑level decision‑making. When everyone understands the context of residents’ lives, relationships become more respectful, service quality improves and trust is rebuilt.
My experience – as both a practitioner and a resident – shows that tackling social housing stigma is achievable. But it requires long‑term commitment to seeing the whole resident journey, not just the moment someone receives a tenancy. Some arrive with resilience, others with trauma, many with both. All deserve understanding, stability and homes that support recovery rather than compound harm.
If we embed trauma‑informed practice throughout housing, we can build a future where services are fair, relationships are strong and stigma has no place.
Helene Griffin, member, G15 Residents’ Group, and founder and play therapist
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