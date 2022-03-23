‘Tackling the climate crisis could lead to less social housing,’ warns NHF boss

Kate Henderson told the NHF’s Housing Finance conference in Liverpool last week that while the financial and development challenges posed by the climate crisis could lead to less social housing, “nobody wants that to happen”.

Speaking on Thursday during a session on the need to embed climate and nature-related risks and opportunities in all financial decision-making, the NHF chief and other panellists discussed the need to reduce emissions, fuel poverty and investing in homes and neighbourhoods to improve the health and well-being of residents.

Despite the challenges ahead, Ms Henderson described it as “a massive opportunity”. She added: “Part of tackling this is being smart about the money we are already investing, whether that’s on safety or quality and regeneration.”

She said there is a need to collaborate better with the government on initiatives such as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF).