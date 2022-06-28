Tackling the retrofit backlog in social housing

"Recent case studies show you can reduce cost by £30 per sq m and reduce time by 14 trade hours per bathroom when using panels - giving an average cost saving of £200 per bathroom," says John Mortimer @GrantWestfield (sponsored) #UKhousing

When planning deep retrofit schemes, social landlords are upgrading other areas, such as bathrooms. @insidehousing finds out about the challenges from John Mortimer @GrantWestfield, part of Multipanel (sponsored) #UKhousing

With bathroom renovations forming an important part of these works, Inside Housing talks to John Mortimer, sales director at Grant Westfield – the bathroom panel provider which manufactures panels for Multipanel – about the challenges the sector faces.

As social landlords work their way through extensive retrofit programmes to bring homes up to energy efficiency and building safety standards, cost and time pressures build by the day.

What are the key issues social landlords have to grapple with when planning to update large numbers of properties?

One of the biggest issues is disruption to tenants. Specifically, how do landlords complete these necessary works without impacting tenants’ daily lives? With large volumes of work to carry out, this is a real concern.

On top of this, providers are trying to ensure they have availability of the right skills required for the job, which isn’t easy. We’re all aware that there is a huge skills shortage across a number of trades. This is making it very difficult for providers to plan projects over the long term – particularly when you consider the added problem of restricted material availability, which is a UK-wide issue across the construction sector.

Bathroom renovations can form a large part of repairs and maintenance work for housing associations. Can you explain why?

Bathrooms traditionally require specialist trades to carry out updates and maintenance, so they often get left until a tenant moves out. Bear in mind as well that these are very busy areas of the home, with a lot of traffic, running water and electrics, which can all cause issues.

Bathrooms do require regular maintenance to remain in a good condition. If they’re poorly maintained over the longer term, they can’t be repaired. Instead, the provider will need to rip the bathroom out and replace it. If a bathroom has been run down over a long period when the tenant leaves, the housing association will likely have to renew the bathroom rather than repair it, which has time and cost implications.

Did the pandemic lockdowns affect bathroom renovations at all and, if so, how?

COVID-19 had a huge impact right from the first lockdown. Obviously, planned schemes had to stop straight away. But then, over the course of the pandemic, lockdown restricted access to properties and the number of properties you could enter. On top of that, right up until recently really, COVID-19 affected both the availability of staff due to sickness and also the ability to access a home if somebody in the home tested positive for COVID-19. So it’s caused a huge issue with access and labour availability.