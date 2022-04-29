Tai housing conference 2022: dispatches from Swansea

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru’s annual conference, Tai, was back as an in-person event after a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus.

Fast forward a thousand years and people once again flocked to the city in south Wales. However, this time it wasn’t Vikings or invaders looking for conquests and riches, it was housing professionals aiming to discuss the key issues facing the sector in 21st century Wales.

For centuries, from the time the Vikings arrived between the 9th and 11th century, Swansea has attracted people from far afield.

This year, the recently completed Swansea Arena was the venue for the Welsh housing sector to meet and share ideas. And some even had their own ideas on what the arena looks like, with one delegate telling Inside Housing that it reminded them of the inside of a Crunchie.

But between discussions about confectionary-shaped architecture, there was enough time to get to the heart of key housing issues.

From the decarbonisation of “one of the oldest housing stocks in Europe”, to problems with planning and development, to the levelling-up agenda, Inside Housing was on hand to find out what is really keeping Welsh social housing professionals up at night (apart from the hotel bar).

Below are some of the main themes and highlights from this year’s conference.

Climate change

The clue was in the name. ‘A climate for housing’ read the message under the Tai banner on the conference’s branding and literature. Fitting then that it was due to be opened by Julie James, the Welsh housing and climate change minister. Sadly, she could not make the event, due to a family bereavement.

Emma Williams, the Welsh government’s director of housing and regeneration, stood in with the ministerial address. She told delegates that Ms James passionately believes “in putting climate change at the heart of every decision that we as a sector make”.

Ms Williams reiterated earlier commitments to the establishment of a national construction company and funding for temporary accommodation, and told delegates that the challenges facing the sector provide Wales with an opportunity to lead the way on quality home standards and decarbonisation.