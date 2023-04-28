Tai housing conference 2023: dispatches from Cardiff

Fit for a king

The referee posed a number of fitting musings for a conference whose focus largely rested on improving workplace culture across the sector. But what exactly is the role of the traditional housing officer in 2023?

It was a topic that came up time and again, and was something that even England’s future king couldn’t answer. During one session, delegates heard the story of how King Charles III had asked a housing management student some years ago if their course was “something to do with cooking”.

The largest private landowner in England may not understand the responsibilities of all those who toil under his sprawling 135,000-acre portfolio, but for housing professionals in Wales, there was an acknowledgement that more needed to be done to show how valuable housing officers are to the sector’s success.

In one session, there were calls to improve the pay and conditions of frontline housing staff in a way that recognises their importance and the value they bring to associations.

The discussion followed the publication of new research on day one of the event that revealed nearly half of Welsh housing professionals think they do not have enough resources to do their jobs and that services are suffering as a result.

The Welsh way

With discussions about how the housing officer’s role had changed over the years continuing into the evening, attendees descended on the nearby Hensol Castle for an evening reception and three-course meal.

The Hensol Estate dates from at least the 15th century and one of its previous owners, being a staunch royalist, was once impeached for high treason during the English Civil War. The venue’s classically styled interior contrasts with its exterior castellations and corner turrets that were part of a gothic revival in 1840s Britain.

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Many Welsh housing professionals were hopeful that the sector in Wales could lead the way on standards and professionalism in a way the English counterparts could not – even if there was some uncertainty that the Welsh government shared their enthusiasm.

Matt Dicks, national director at CIH Cymru, had previously told delegates that “there’s an opportunity for us to craft a Welsh way forward on this, incorporating that wider notion of what it is to be a competent housing professional”.