Tai housing conference 2024: dispatches from Cardiff

Stephen Delahunty rounds up the talking points from Tai 2024, the Welsh social housing sector’s biggest annual conference #UKhousing

Below are some of the main themes and highlights from this year’s conference.

Key talking points for the sector this year included whether the Welsh government will hit its own social housing target, the impact of a looming rent cap for the private sector, and how professionals in Wales respond to the Better Social Housing Review (BSHR).

For the second consecutive year, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru’s annual Tai was set in the 650 acre Vale Resort just outside Cardiff, which boasts a castle, golf, leisure and spa facilities.

Expect government targets to be revised down

The economic uncertainty and global unrest over the past few years is putting the Welsh government’s 20,000-home target at risk.

The cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning told delegates that the government is “hanging on to our 20,000 target by the skin of our teeth”.

Julie James said: “I’m determined to hang on to it. We need far more than 20,000 homes.

“I honestly thought when we set that target that I’d be saying at this point in time, ‘Well we’ve done that – we’re moving ahead.’”

Ms James pointed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the cost of living crisis in Wales, as well as an international picture of increasing unrest with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

The devolved administration hopes to hit this target for low-carbon social homes in the current Senedd term, covering 2021 to 2026.

In the first two years, 5,775 homes were delivered, according to the latest figures.

A possible timeframe to deal with damp and mould?

The head of regulation at the Welsh government confirmed that it intends to consult on a timeframe for dealing with instances of damp and mould as part of a change to the Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS).

Ian Walters revealed the plan during of a panel discussion that outlined the Welsh sector’s response to the Better Social Housing Review (BSHR).

The BSHR was set up in June 2022 by the National Housing Federation and the CIH to help address the root causes of poor-quality homes. In England, it made seven recommendations to improve quality and include tenants in decision-making.

In Wales, CIH Cymru and Community Housing Cymru, in partnership with the Welsh government, set up a stakeholder group to come forward with a response for the sector.

Mr Walters told delegates that the Welsh government was collecting data to understand the scale of the issue and the work so far had resulted in two proposals.

The first was about sharing training and best practice from the work landlords and sector bodies in Wales had been doing already, including bringing in guidance from other sectors such as public and environmental health.

The second was about responding to hazards as set out under the WHQS, which will include damp and mould and will come with a timeframe for landlords to measure their performance against.

Although there was some push back from panellists on the cost and capacity of social landlords to deal with such a plan given their other competing pressures.