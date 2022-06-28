Take the risk or lose the chance: why housing associations must challenge themselves to build a better future – Andy Oldale argues that #UKhousing should be pushing itself harder

In the face of such a negative outlook, the temptation might be to batten down the hatches and sit tight until the storm passes. But housing associations have an obligation to continue to deliver more high-quality, sustainable, affordable homes – even if that means taking more risks.

According to one estimate in a report commissioned by the National Housing Federation and homelessness charity Crisis, around 340,000 new homes need to be supplied in England each year, of which 145,000 should be affordable.

Inflation is at 9% and has been growing at its fastest rate for 30 years. Significant investment is needed to meet net zero targets and address fire safety issues that came to light after the Grenfell tragedy and, to top it all off, the elephant in the room: we still have a chronic shortage of affordable homes to rent or buy in the UK.

Times are tough for everyone, and housing associations are no exception. We’re all facing huge economic pressure as a result of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, Brexit and now interest rate increases from the Bank of England. To put it simply, we’re in the midst of a perfect storm.

The highest regulatory rating a housing association can achieve for financial viability is a V1. When combined with the highest rating for governance – a G1 – it is often seen by housing associations as the gold standard and where you need to be. According to the Regulator of Social Housing, around 54% of housing associations in England are G1/V1 rated.

But does having a laser focus on retaining your G1/V1 status make you risk averse? G1 is essential, the regulator is clear about that and an important indicator to investors as to how well governed you are. But is the obsession with holding on to a V1 status and a large cash surplus preventing housing associations investing more in existing and new homes?

Not only is there a shortage of affordable housing in the UK, but the recent focus on the sector has shown that we still have too many homes that are not at an acceptable standard.

“Being a V2-rated housing association is a badge of honour. It demonstrates how we are investing money into new and existing homes, delivering high-quality, sustainable homes that are fit for the future”

The challenge to housing associations is how do we make our assets work harder so that we can re-invest our surpluses for the future and build communities where people don’t just live but also thrive?

Is there a danger that, with so many housing associations in England being V1 rated, we become an easy target for the government, which is looking for ways to help people with the cost of living crisis?

As part of the post-2025 rent settlement discussions, we need to ensure the perception meets the reality: we are working hard as a sector to address the housing crisis.