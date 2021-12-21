Taking a homeful approach for the future

The social housing sector already does much to provide homes and support for people. But we can and should do more, to take both a housing-led response to resolve homelessness, and a support-led approach to prevent it. My CIH presidential campaign will build on the lessons learned in responding to the homelessness emergency we have seen on our streets, in temporary accommodation and hidden behind closed doors across the country. The campaign is called Homeful – a word I’ve made up as a combination of hopeful + home, and an antonym to “homeless”.

There are a number of ways in which everyone can get involved. At the beginning of 2022 there will be an online toolkit available which organisations can access to take part in a sector-led piece of action research to establish what can, does and will work to resolve and prevent homelessness. We will explore what worked during Everyone In; we will learn from different approaches across the UK; and we will examine the best methods for prevention. Housing providers, charities, public sector organisations and people with lived experience of homelessness will be able to contribute to the project and learn together. For details, please take a look at www.cih.org/homeful or contact homeful@dmu.ac.uk.

Over the next year (up to December 2022), it’s my goal to raise funds for End Youth Homelessness, a group of charities across the UK. There will be lots of activities, including a ‘big walk’ I’ll be undertaking along the South West Coast Path next May. The walk is part of ‘22 in 22’, a fundraising campaign to encourage colleagues to get outside, connect with one another and support their mental and physical well-being by getting active. Individuals or organisations can join in – walk 22 km, cycle 22 miles, do 22 hula hoops – whatever you like!

The aim is for us to connect with one another and with the great outdoors, amplifying our own sense of well-being while raising funds for an incredible cause across the UK.

I have one heartfelt request: please think about what you can do to support the Homeful campaign over the next year, either by contributing ideas or examples of housing-led approaches to resolve and prevent homelessness, or by getting active and helping raise funds for End Youth Homelessness. Together we must continue what we started during the pandemic with our agile, customer-focused approaches and effective collaborative working.

Jo Richardson, president, CIH; and professor of housing and social inclusion, De Montfort University