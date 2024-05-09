Taking a person-centred approach to supporting older tenants

Why are older people always lumped together as ‘over 65s’? My mother is 95, I’m 70, and certainly we are ageing, but do we have the same day-to-day living needs? Or the same worries? Or the same aspirations? Obviously not. But we both want to live better for longer at home. Simple.

Last year, I listened to Alice, an 88-year-old housing tenant in Scotland, telling me about her life. She explained that she might be slower than she used to be, but she’s still an individual and knows what she wants. Companies providing care technology, Alice insisted, really need to ask older people what they want before they put –sometimes useless – gadgets in place.

Alice’s advice came through the TAPPI project (Technology for our Ageing Population: Panel for Innovation). This inquiry, led by the Housing Learning and Improvement Network (LIN) and the TEC Services Association (TSA) and funded by Dunhill Medical Trust, delivered a set of principles for technology use in housing.

These principles are derived from deep, insightful conversations with older people and the professionals who work with them. We’ve been testing these principles with six housing providers across the UK.