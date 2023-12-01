Taskforce calls for additional finance plans in Scotland to fund green upgrades

Additional finance plans should be offered for green upgrades in Scottish homes, experts have said #UKhousing

It added that private lenders were already developing and testing personal loans, equity release mechanisms, green rental agreements and property-linked finance.

Its research found that the market for financing green heating and insulation measures is currently immature but expanding, with the number of green mortgage products increasing from four to 60 in the past four years.

The taskforce was established in 2021 and is co-chaired by zero-carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie. It comprises of experts across green finance, building retrofit and consumer perspectives.

In a new report, Scotland’s independent Green Heat Finance Taskforce made nine recommendations to boost funding options for homeowners seeking to install green heating and energy efficiency improvements.

However, the report said that regulations were needed to provide clarity around future building requirements, as well as incentives for providers to invest in products and skills.

“Complexity for consumers” was creating “serious barriers” to retrofit works, the authors warned. Many residents struggle to identify the right technology and financing option for their property and are nervous about physical disruption while the works are underway.

They are also concerned that “property value enhancement from installation of new heating systems may not be fully reflective of installation costs”.

Meanwhile, landlords suffer from “split incentives” where the owner of the property incurs the costs of work while the tenant “gains the benefits of more comfortable and energy efficient properties”. This could be combatted by green rental agreements to encourage retrofitting in rented properties, they said, urging the government to pilot the format by early 2025.

The taskforce urged the Scottish government to work with the Green Finance Institute, Scottish Financial Enterprise and others to expand market engagement with brokers and finance providers and create more public awareness of finance products like green mortgages.

From early 2024, it said, the Scottish government should develop an information framework and guidance for green retrofit equity release products.

It should also research co-investment vehicles – which blend public and private finance – with the Scottish National Investment Bank and Scottish Futures Trust, and identify by the end of 2024 where and how to test them in Scotland.