Taskforce calls for additional finance plans in Scotland to fund green upgrades

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Additional finance plans should be offered for green upgrades in Scottish homes, experts have said.
In a new report, Scotland’s independent Green Heat Finance Taskforce made nine recommendations to boost funding options for homeowners seeking to install green heating and energy efficiency improvements.
The taskforce was established in 2021 and is co-chaired by zero-carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie. It comprises of experts across green finance, building retrofit and consumer perspectives.
Its research found that the market for financing green heating and insulation measures is currently immature but expanding, with the number of green mortgage products increasing from four to 60 in the past four years.
It added that private lenders were already developing and testing personal loans, equity release mechanisms, green rental agreements and property-linked finance.
However, the report said that regulations were needed to provide clarity around future building requirements, as well as incentives for providers to invest in products and skills.
“Complexity for consumers” was creating “serious barriers” to retrofit works, the authors warned. Many residents struggle to identify the right technology and financing option for their property and are nervous about physical disruption while the works are underway.
They are also concerned that “property value enhancement from installation of new heating systems may not be fully reflective of installation costs”.
Meanwhile, landlords suffer from “split incentives” where the owner of the property incurs the costs of work while the tenant “gains the benefits of more comfortable and energy efficient properties”. This could be combatted by green rental agreements to encourage retrofitting in rented properties, they said, urging the government to pilot the format by early 2025.
The taskforce urged the Scottish government to work with the Green Finance Institute, Scottish Financial Enterprise and others to expand market engagement with brokers and finance providers and create more public awareness of finance products like green mortgages.
From early 2024, it said, the Scottish government should develop an information framework and guidance for green retrofit equity release products.
It should also research co-investment vehicles – which blend public and private finance – with the Scottish National Investment Bank and Scottish Futures Trust, and identify by the end of 2024 where and how to test them in Scotland.
A scalable demonstrator of property-linked financing should be established by May 2025, the experts said, while the government should also publish the potential of tax incentives for homeowners and businesses to increase retrofit works.
It said Scottish ministers should immediately engage with Westminster and regulators to drive action on low-carbon heating and energy efficiency deployment.
Finally, the report recommended that by mid-2024, the government should map current heat in building data graphs and establish a framework to promote open data sharing to address these.
Sara Thiam, co-chair of the taskforce and chief executive of Prosper, said: “This report adds to the growing body of evidence about size of the prize – not just for our economy and the planet, but for people’s health and well-being – if government and industry work together to find innovative ways to fund and finance the transformation of our homes to make them fit for the future.
“Getting the incentives right for owners to invest in transforming their homes is just one part of the puzzle, but focusing in on this has helped us understand the scale of the transformation required across sectors and industries and the innovative approaches that are being taken.”
Mr Harvie said: “The products identified by the taskforce in this first report are primarily suitable for people who can afford the repayment costs over time.
“Of course, we know some people may not be able to afford such repayment costs and I, therefore, anticipate a mix of public and private financing in various combinations will be required as we transition to clean heat at scale.
“The report also makes clear that greener homes can play a major role in improving health by making properties warm and dry. We will respond to the recommendations following publication of the taskforce’s second report next year.”
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