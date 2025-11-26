Tax hike on private landlord rental income revealed in Autumn Budget

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Landlords will be hit with a 2% tax hike on rental income in a bid to raise an estimated £500m a year, chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced.
Announcing the change in the Autumn Budget this afternoon, Ms Reeves said she wanted to make further reforms to the tax system to make it “fairer”.
The chancellor said a landlord with an income of £25,000 would pay nearly £1,200 less in tax than a tenant with the same salary because no National Insurance is charged on property, dividends or savings income.
“It’s not fair that the tax system treats different types of income so differently, and so I will increase the basic and higher rate of tax on property by two percentage points, which will increase the tax landlords pay on rental income and raise an estimated £500m a year,” the chancellor said.
The Office for Budget Responsibility said the measures announced in the Budget “reduce returns” to private landlords.
“This successive eroding of private landlord returns will likely reduce the supply of rental property over the longer run. This risks a steady long-term rise in rents if demand outstrips supply.”
Ms Reeves also announced changes to council tax for some homeowners in a bid to raise £400m for the Treasury. Dubbed the “mansion tax”, the changes will mean anyone in a home valued at £2m or more in England will face a council tax surcharge from April 2028.
There will be four price bands, with the surcharge rising from £2,500 for a property valued in the £2-2.5m band to £7,500 for a property valued in the highest band of £5m or more.
It will be levied on about 100,000 properties, primarily in London and the South East.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories