Tax hike on private landlord rental income revealed in Autumn Budget

Landlords will be hit with a 2% tax hike on rental income in a bid to raise an estimated £500m a year, chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced #UKhousing

The chancellor said a landlord with an income of £25,000 would pay nearly £1,200 less in tax than a tenant with the same salary because no National Insurance is charged on property, dividends or savings income.

Announcing the change in the Autumn Budget this afternoon, Ms Reeves said she wanted to make further reforms to the tax system to make it “fairer”.

“It’s not fair that the tax system treats different types of income so differently, and so I will increase the basic and higher rate of tax on property by two percentage points, which will increase the tax landlords pay on rental income and raise an estimated £500m a year,” the chancellor said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said the measures announced in the Budget “reduce returns” to private landlords.

“This successive eroding of private landlord returns will likely reduce the supply of rental property over the longer run. This risks a steady long-term rise in rents if demand outstrips supply.”