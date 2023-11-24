A new report by the thinktank, together with the Homes for Us Coalition, estimates that up to £5.7bn a year could be raised through higher stamp duty and by closing the National Insurance tax loopholes open to “wealthy UK property hoarders”.

The NEF is urging government to treble the stamp duty surcharge to 9% for multiple homeowners and 6% for non-resident house buyers.

The researchers point out that average rents were up 6.1% in the year to September 2023, and for new lets the increase was 10%, including a rise of 12.1% in London.