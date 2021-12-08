Taylor Wimpey boss to step down after nearly 15 years at the helm

Pete Redfern, who took charge of the firm in 2007, a year after it was formed from the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey, will leave once a replacement has been found.

News of his exit comes just days after reports that US hedge fund Elliott Advisors has built a stake in the FTSE-100 company, leading to speculation it could become a takeover target.

Mr Redfern has led the Buckinghamshire-based firm through some choppy waters, including the 2008 financial crisis when there were fears it could collapse.