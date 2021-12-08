Taylor Wimpey boss to step down after nearly 15 years at the helm

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Housebuilding giant Taylor Wimpey has announced its chief executive is to step down after more than 14 years in the job.
Pete Redfern, who took charge of the firm in 2007, a year after it was formed from the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey, will leave once a replacement has been found.
News of his exit comes just days after reports that US hedge fund Elliott Advisors has built a stake in the FTSE-100 company, leading to speculation it could become a takeover target.
Mr Redfern has led the Buckinghamshire-based firm through some choppy waters, including the 2008 financial crisis when there were fears it could collapse.
In more recent times, Taylor Wimpey has been one of four of the big house builders involved in the ground rent scandal, which is being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
In March, the company was told by the CMA to remove certain contract terms which mean leaseholders have to pay ground rents that double every 10 to 15 years.
Taylor Wimpey, the third largest house builder in the UK, has so far set aside £165m to tackle fire safety issues in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.
In August, the firm upgraded its profit target after a strong half-year bounce back from the pandemic saw it build a record number of homes.
Irene Dorner, chair of Taylor Wimpey, said today: “Pete has made an invaluable contribution to the business during his almost 15 years as CEO, including having successfully led the company through a global financial crisis and the recent pandemic.”
Mr Redfern said: “The business is in excellent health and is well positioned for strong future growth.”
Taylor Wimpey said he would leave “once a suitable candidate has been identified and a full handover has taken place”.
The firm’s share price initially jumped this morning on news of Mr Redfern’s departure, but has since fallen back close to where it started the day.
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