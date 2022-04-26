Taylor Wimpey fire safety spend hits £245m after signing government pledge

In a trading update, Taylor Wimpey confirmed that it will spend an additional £80m on fire safety work as a result of agreeing to the government’s demands, bringing its total spend on remediation work to £245m.

Taylor Wimpey is one of more than 35 large developers that have signed up to the government’s pledge, which commits them to fixing “life critical” defects on blocks they built over the past 30 years and reimbursing any money they have received via the Building Safety Fund.

The commitment from Taylor Wimpey comes one year after it agreed to bring all blocks higher than 11 metres that it built in the past 20 years up to a standard that would be accepted by mortgage lenders.

The money the house builder will spend on its own buildings is on top of a new 4% tax being levied on private developers with profits exceeding £25m.