Taylor Wimpey to change leasehold contracts following watchdog investigation

Taylor Wimpey has voluntarily given commitments to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to remove the terms from its leasehold contracts that see ground rents double in price.

The CMA called the news a “victory for leaseholders”, while the National Leasehold Campaign said it was “delighted” with the move.

It comes more than a year after the CMA launched enforcement cases against four major house builders – Barratt Developments, Countryside Properties, Persimmon Homes and Taylor Wimpey – after it found they may have miss-old leasehold homes.

The CMA said it has already secured commitments from Countryside and Persimmon, while the investigation into Barratt Developments remains ongoing.

Alongside removing terms from leasehold contracts that cause ground rents to double in price, Taylor Wimpley will also remove terms which had originally been ground rent doubling clauses but were converted so that the ground rent increased in line with the Retail Prices Index (RPI).