TEC can help Labour deliver on pledges around health, social care and housing

These reveal how TEC empowers older and disabled people to lead ‘technology-enabled lives’, boosting independence and well-being and helping them to access early support closer to home.

They also highlight how TEC keeps people out of hospital. For example, 85% of people who’ve fallen remain at home if their call is handled by a TEC falls team.

The new government has promised to fix the NHS, but any reforms ministers intend to deliver must be considered at the same time as the much-needed changes required to fix social care. We finally need to grasp the nettle.

“The TEC sector has the potential to drive economic growth alongside reducing the burden on statutory services”

TEC will be key to this, reducing pressure on our health services by preventing emergency admissions to hospitals and allowing more people to live independently at home for longer.

The TEC sector has the potential to drive economic growth alongside reducing the burden on statutory services, as part of a digital and AI strategy for adult social care.

Peter Kerly, managing director, Everon UK