Tech firm defends approaching residents after landlords warn against information sharing

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A tech company has defended approaching residents after landlords raised concerns about sharing information with the firm after it sent out what has been described as “unauthorised” letters regarding repairs and energy-saving initiatives.
At least seven providers, including two of London’s biggest housing associations, have raised the alarm over the correspondence from a firm called Property Krowd.
All the landlords concerned said the letters had not been authorised, while some questioned whether Property Krowd is legitimate. Six of the landlords affected are in London and the South East, with one in Lancashire.
In response to these concerns, Property Krowd told Inside Housing that it is a legally registered UK business working to optimise housing management, enhance sustainability, and ensure compliance with housing standards.
Leon Tatlock, founder of Property Krowd, said: “Housing management is evolving, and data-driven platforms like Property Krowd play a crucial role in shaping this transformation.
“Our platform supports both residents and landlords by improving communication, streamlining property oversight, and facilitating access to funding and sustainability initiatives.”
G15 landlord Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), which operates around 57,000 homes, said Property Krowd had sent letters to “some individuals” asking them to scan a QR code and confirm their address.
“The letters claim this is to join a community and access information about repairs and energy-saving initiatives and mention Metropolitan Housing Trust,” the landlord said on its website.
“We want to make it clear: MTVH have no connection to Property Krowd, nor have we authorised this company to contact you or collect any information on our behalf.”
An MTVH spokesperson told Inside Housing: “All relevant internal colleagues have been briefed on this situation and we are encouraging residents to exercise caution when receiving correspondence from Property Krowd.”
Notting Hill Genesis, which manages around 60,000 homes, also revealed that an undisclosed number of residents had received letters from the firm.
“We want to clarify that Notting Hill Genesis has no affiliation with Property Krowd,” a message on its website said.
“We have not been able to verify the legitimacy of Property Krowd. Therefore, we advise caution when dealing with any correspondence from them.”
London-based Property Krowd describes itself on its Facebook page as a “free application dedicated to supporting the rights and well-being of UK social housing residents”.
Paradigm Housing residents were also sent letters. “We don’t know if this company is real or not,” the Buckinghamshire-based landlord said.
"Despite significant checks, we have not been able to get this information.”
Kent-based Moat, Lewes and Eastbourne Councils, Lancashire-based Progress Housing Group and Phoenix Community Housing also issued warnings after their tenants received letters.
Property Krowd explained further that the platform provides access to grant funding to improve energy efficiency and reduce heating costs, exclusive offers and cost-saving initiatives to improve affordability for social housing residents. It also does structured data collection which allows landlords to receive verified, real-time information about their housing stock.
Mr Talock said: “Disrepair reporting is just one part of our platform. The future of housing management is about efficiency – financial, environmental and operational. By leveraging technology, we can improve how residents engage with landlords, and how landlords manage and optimise their stock.”
Despite claims made by some housing providers, the firm maintains that it remains fully compliant with UK data protection laws and operates independently to provide transparent, structured engagement between residents and landlords.
Mt Tatlock added: “We work with, but not for, progressive landlords who understand the value of real-time data and structured resident engagement. Housing providers that embrace technology will be best positioned to deliver sustainable, cost-effective housing services.”
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