Tech firm defends approaching residents after landlords warn against information sharing

At least seven providers, including two of London’s biggest housing associations, have raised the alarm over the correspondence from a firm called Property Krowd.

All the landlords concerned said the letters had not been authorised, while some questioned whether Property Krowd is legitimate. Six of the landlords affected are in London and the South East, with one in Lancashire.

In response to these concerns, Property Krowd told Inside Housing that it is a legally registered UK business working to optimise housing management, enhance sustainability, and ensure compliance with housing standards.

Leon Tatlock, founder of Property Krowd, said: “Housing management is evolving, and data-driven platforms like Property Krowd play a crucial role in shaping this transformation.

“Our platform supports both residents and landlords by improving communication, streamlining property oversight, and facilitating access to funding and sustainability initiatives.”