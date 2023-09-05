Tech sensors are a powerful tool in combatting damp and mould

With damp and mould high on social landlords’ agendas, we are seeing a drive across the sector to consider new ways to assist in providing healthy homes. As a result of technological advancements, sensors have emerged as a powerful tool in the battle against damp and mould, offering a proactive and data-driven approach.

In February, the Housing Ombudsman, in its one-year follow-up to its damp and mould report, gave examples of good practice, including modelling the potential for mould growth by using humidity and temperature sensor data.