Technical education is back on the agenda – and it’s the key to unlocking the housing crisis

We need a government that treats the two agendas of housing and skills as the single, interlocking challenge they are, writes Tom Arey, managing director of PfP Thrive #UKhousing

For those of us working in this sector – witnessing first-hand the correlation between the housing crisis and skills shortage – it’s a moment worth marking. Because we won’t build our way out of the housing crisis without building the workforce to do it.

It’s great to see that followed up with a landmark announcement on skills this week – putting technical and vocational education at the heart of the national curriculum, giving young people the option of combining core academic subjects with industry-linked learning from Year 10 onwards.

Our new prime minister Andy Burnham has made no secret of his ambitions on housing. His first major speech last week not only included a pledge to end rough sleeping, but also recognised the link between housing, skills, social mobility and economic opportunity.

It’s at the front of my mind every day at PfP Thrive, where we work with more than 60 housing association and other partners, to bring trainees and apprentices into the trades, accelerating their skills so that more homes can be built and the homes we already have can be properly maintained. In an era of retrofit and net zero, that maintenance challenge is growing as fast as the new build one – and for me the two are inseparable.

Yet the skills pipeline remains critically underfunded, undersupported and undervalued. Statistics issued earlier this month indicate that an additional 755,000 workers are needed in the next four years, while foundation apprenticeship uptake is more than 90% behind target. Until these numbers change, every housing target set by the new government will be undermined by the same fundamental constraint: not enough people to do the work.

“This latest announcement that technical education will no longer be bolted onto the sides of the curriculum but placed at its heart is exactly the kind of systemic shift that makes initiatives like ours viable at scale”

I’m encouraged and do think the new leadership in No 10 understands this. Mr Burnham had already been working closely with Alan Milburn on his Young People and Work Review, which laid important foundations for addressing the crisis of young people not in education, employment or training.

It’s also something we’re focusing on this summer as we roll out a programme of free trade taster days for young people in Derby, to give them an insight into the career opportunities in housing and construction.

This latest announcement that technical education will no longer be bolted onto the sides of the curriculum but placed at its heart is exactly the kind of systemic shift that makes initiatives like ours viable at scale.

Add to that the prime minister’s efforts back in 2024 as Greater Manchester mayor, when he launched the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate – a genuine and equal alternative to the university route, developed with education and business leaders and young people, built around seven gateways linked to sectors growing in the region.

It is a model that deserves consideration at a national level, or through the devolved framework that a Burnham government seems likely to expand.