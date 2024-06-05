Technology can help with the decarbonisation effort, but we need to be careful with data

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Worries about data compliance should not put social landlords off using technology, write Joanna Bouloux and Hetal Ruparelia, partners at Devonshires
Decarbonisation is one of the housing sector’s biggest challenges. The National Housing Federation estimated that the cost for housing associations to bring their stock to net zero could run to £36bn by 2050.
But it is also vital work. The social housing sector’s role in our nation-wide programme of decarbonising housing – still one of the trickiest parts of our journey to net zero – is key. Done properly, it can assist with other problems along the way, such as fuel poverty and the damp and mould that plague many cold and leaky homes.
It is therefore critical that as the sector embarks on this enormous project and deploys billions in funding to get there, it does it right.
Luckily, technology can help with this. Critically, tech sensors can monitor the performance of the changes which are put in, helping landlords to make the best decision possible about what works and what to invest in.
As the focus for determining improvements to a property’s energy efficiency moves away from the requirements of the Energy Performance Certificate system, tech is providing a new way.
For example, sensors can tell you if a new heating appliance is warming the property more quickly, but can also monitor how quickly that heat is being lost. This allows sustainability managers to work out which pieces of retrofit or improvement actually make a measurable difference, and which are the most meaningful investments.
With limited funds, this data is invaluable for good cost/ benefit analysis and strategic decision-making. In short, you will know how to get the most bang for your buck.
“Monitoring systems can identify properties at risk of damp and mould, or help residents manage their energy use most effectively”
For residents, it too can be helpful – monitoring systems can identify properties at risk of damp and mould, or help residents manage their energy use most effectively. More information benefits everyone. The key is to ensure a clear, strategic use of such information.
Advances in AI can also help. The technology can crunch the data which is already in housing management systems, repairs systems and other key areas to help develop a strategy of action. These solutions are exciting and are starting to be put in place across the sector. While embracing these technologies, it is crucial not to miss the impact of data protection laws on the use of this kind of technology.
If you are using AI to analyse the data you already have, you are likely to be reprocessing at least some personal data. Even though it is already retained on your systems, Article Five of the UK GDPR still requires that your processing is compatible with the reason you collected it.
Not all data will be ‘personal data’ in this regard, but some certainly will be such as individual repairs and complaints. There are also areas where the lines are a little blurry. Does heating data, for example, indicate when a tenant was in the property? If so, it is likely to be considered personal in nature.
It is likely to be possible to argue that there is a legitimate interest (and therefore a lawful basis under the UK GDPR to process the personal data) in creating a strategy from the data and that this is arguably compatible with the purpose it was collected. However, this needs to be approached carefully and landlords must make sure any relevant privacy notices reflect that it may be used for these purposes.
With regard to the installation of new sensors and monitoring devices, this will require informed consent from the resident. This means not tying up consent within the small print of another contract like a tenancy agreement. It should be about putting the decision in the hands of the resident and giving them the meaningful ability to say no and then that being respected. It’s giving that resident the appropriate decision-making power.
“All landlords will have some residents who don’t want to consent. But with an explanation about the potential benefits to them, many will be willing to sign up”
The good news is that good monitoring doesn’t require everyone to say yes. All landlords will have some residents who don’t want to consent. But with an explanation about the potential benefits to them, many will be willing to sign up.
To get good monitoring data from, for example, a retrofit scheme, landlords may only need to monitor a sample of properties to understand the performance of the changes.
It is important to ensure compliance with data protection laws. The Information Commissioner’s Office has very significant enforcement powers at its disposal that it can take against a landlord that gets it wrong. Social landlords could also face regulatory and reputational consequences following a breach.
However, this shouldn’t put social landlords off. In the difficult journey to net zero, the more we know the better. This starts with real data and real use of such data; housing associations should grasp this opportunity to gather it.
The benefits of this technology are enormous, and properly advised and informed, the questions around data can be overcome.
Joanna Bouloux and Hetal Ruparelia, partners, Devonshires
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