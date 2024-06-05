Technology can help with the decarbonisation effort, but we need to be careful with data

Not all data will be ‘personal data’ in this regard, but some certainly will be such as individual repairs and complaints. There are also areas where the lines are a little blurry. Does heating data, for example, indicate when a tenant was in the property? If so, it is likely to be considered personal in nature.

It is likely to be possible to argue that there is a legitimate interest (and therefore a lawful basis under the UK GDPR to process the personal data) in creating a strategy from the data and that this is arguably compatible with the purpose it was collected. However, this needs to be approached carefully and landlords must make sure any relevant privacy notices reflect that it may be used for these purposes.

With regard to the installation of new sensors and monitoring devices, this will require informed consent from the resident. This means not tying up consent within the small print of another contract like a tenancy agreement. It should be about putting the decision in the hands of the resident and giving them the meaningful ability to say no and then that being respected. It’s giving that resident the appropriate decision-making power.

“All landlords will have some residents who don’t want to consent. But with an explanation about the potential benefits to them, many will be willing to sign up”

The good news is that good monitoring doesn’t require everyone to say yes. All landlords will have some residents who don’t want to consent. But with an explanation about the potential benefits to them, many will be willing to sign up.

To get good monitoring data from, for example, a retrofit scheme, landlords may only need to monitor a sample of properties to understand the performance of the changes.

It is important to ensure compliance with data protection laws. The Information Commissioner’s Office has very significant enforcement powers at its disposal that it can take against a landlord that gets it wrong. Social landlords could also face regulatory and reputational consequences following a breach.

However, this shouldn’t put social landlords off. In the difficult journey to net zero, the more we know the better. This starts with real data and real use of such data; housing associations should grasp this opportunity to gather it.

The benefits of this technology are enormous, and properly advised and informed, the questions around data can be overcome.

Joanna Bouloux and Hetal Ruparelia, partners, Devonshires