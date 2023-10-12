Temporary accommodation bill rises again to £1.7bn

Homelessness is increasing in England. Figures published in July showed the number of people in temporary accommodation was at a record high.

Spending on temporary accommodation has risen by 62% in the past five years and a third of last year’s total bill – £565m – was spent on emergency B&Bs and hostels, considered to be the types of temporary accommodation with the poorest standards.

The figures, published today by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), show £1.74bn was spent on accommodation, including properties leased by local authorities, hostels, refuges and B&Bs, between April 2022 and March this year.

The number of children in this situation is also at the highest level since records began in 2004, with 131,370 children in temporary accommodation as of the end of March.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, the charity, described the £1.7bn bill as “outrageous” and “illogical”.

“We simply can’t keep throwing money at grim B&Bs and hostels instead of focusing on helping families into a home. With a general election on the horizon, no one can afford to continue to ignore a crisis of this magnitude.”

Ms Neate linked the high temporary accommodation rates to the government’s decision to freeze housing benefit at 2020 rates.

“As an immediate solution, it’s vital the government uses the Autumn Statement to unfreeze housing benefit so it does what it’s meant to do: stop people on low incomes from becoming homeless.

“However, the only lasting solution to the housing emergency is to invest in genuinely affordable social homes, with rents tied to local incomes,” Ms Neate added.