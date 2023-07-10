Temporary accommodation bill rises by over 1,000% in Welsh county

Gwynedd, the second-largest county in Wales, saw spending jump from just below £500,000 in 2018 to £5.6m in 2022, according to a Freedom of Information request (FOI) by Inside Housing.

The biggest rise came between 2021 and 2022, when the bill doubled from £2.8m to £5.6m. A Gwynedd Council spokesperson explained that the local authority had changed its housing allocations system to ensure no one was street homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other factors at play include the housing crisis and lack of social housing in the area, the local authority said. It currently has a housing waiting list of 2,200 applicants.