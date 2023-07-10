Temporary accommodation bill rises by over 1,000% in Welsh county

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A county in north-west Wales has seen its spending on temporary accommodation rise by more than 1,000% over the past five years.
Gwynedd, the second-largest county in Wales, saw spending jump from just below £500,000 in 2018 to £5.6m in 2022, according to a Freedom of Information request (FOI) by Inside Housing.
The biggest rise came between 2021 and 2022, when the bill doubled from £2.8m to £5.6m. A Gwynedd Council spokesperson explained that the local authority had changed its housing allocations system to ensure no one was street homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other factors at play include the housing crisis and lack of social housing in the area, the local authority said. It currently has a housing waiting list of 2,200 applicants.
The region, which extends from the Irish Sea in the west to the mountains of Snowdonia in the east, has also seen an increase in homeless presentations driven by private rent increases and the cost of living crisis.
In 2021-22, the council had 403 single people in temporary accommodation, 19 couples, 41 lone parents and 20 families. It placed residents in a variety of accommodation types, from hotels to caravan parks and temporary housing through its private sector leasing scheme and holiday lets.
Temporary accommodation spend has been rising across Wales, with a recent investigation by Inside Housing revealing the total cost across all respondents had more than doubled to over £40m over five years.
Welsh councils were asked how much they had spent on placing people in temporary accommodation each year.
Bridgend County Borough Council experienced the largest percentage rise over this period, as spending jumped from just under £135,000 in 2017-18 to £3.1m in 2021-22.
It was followed by Neath Port Talbot and Monmouthshire with the next-largest percentage increases, although Cardiff spent by far the most each year, at just over £10m in 2017-18, rising to more than £17m in 2021-22.
The only council that experienced a reduction was Wrexham. Its spending declined by 19% over the period.
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