A temporary accommodation guide for those working with homeless people has been issued by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman #UKhousing

Based on the LGSCO’s extensive experience in investigating homelessness complaints, the guide discusses the relevant law and guidance around temporary accommodation, the ombudsman’s role and approach to complaints, and how the organisation remedies injustice when it finds an authority at fault.

Aimed at housing officers, the guide offers advice on dealing with people who are owed the main housing duty and are occupying temporary accommodation which the council accepts is unsuitable.

The guide also includes a number of case studies, such as a survivor of domestic abuse who was placed in temporary accommodation with disrepair issues.

The council decided it was ‘fit for purpose’ but did not tell the survivor of her statutory right to have the council’s decision reviewed.

And in another case, the family of a child at risk of sexual exploitation was placed in accommodation but the council did not consider which security measures were needed at that accommodation to ensure the family was protected.

The guide also clearly sets out a number of key steps local housing authorities need to take to ensure their service is compliant with both the law and guidance.