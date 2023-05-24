Temporary accommodation, leasehold and immigration policy – what #UKhousing has been talking about this month

Jess McCabe picks out the most interesting housing-related conversations that happened across social media over the past month
A grim milestone prompted much discussion. The number of people living in temporary accommodation
is now more than 100,000.
“And these are the ‘lucky’ ones that make it through our Byzantine homelessness system. Others get nothing,” @matthew_downie, chief executive of Crisis, said on Twitter.
David Levenson – former finance director at Network Homes and Genesis (now Notting Hill Genesis), now executive coach – wrote a lengthy response on LinkedIn: “Those of us long enough in the tooth who remember the bad days of B&B in the 1980s and ’90s, and recall how innovative and public spirited folk like Mike Youkee, Ashley Horsey and many others worked on solutions to the B&B revolving door problem, rather wish that we had heard the last of families including children living on the edge from day to day without knowing if they would still be in a home the following week, but here we are in 2023 and as a society we have gone backwards.
“What impact is homelessness having on children and their parents today – on their education, their mental health, their emotional well-being?”
Inside Housing’s deputy editor Peter Apps (@PeteApps) noted on Twitter: “The only part of the housing market that the government has really been able to grow in 13 years in power is temporary accommodation for homeless families.”
Meanwhile, news of a government U-turn on scrapping leaseholds received a strong negative reaction.
@JennyB_Writer noted on Twitter: “What stood out – Blue Wall seats are disproportionately impacted by unfair leasehold charges! Final nail in the coffin for the Tories calling themselves the party of homeownership.”
@SteveMcfirerisk tweeted: “Surely there was middle ground to be had with transition to commonhold or hybrid measures.”
Chipping Barnet MP Theresa Villiers’ interview in The Times was shared widely across social media. The headline – “If we keep building, we’ll turn our suburbs into east Berlin” – gave a sense of the story, which prompted a variety of predictable responses.
@MunicipalDreams on Twitter highlighted one significant aspect of the interview. The reporter asked Ms Villiers what kind of development she would accept “across her garden fence”, and the politician took them
to Dollis Valley, a council estate regeneration with “handsome terraced streets”. The reporter noted that the regeneration involved the net loss of 113 social rent homes. “Villiers did not mention that.”
Labour deputy London mayor for housing @tomcopley said: “She’s not so much a NIMBY as a BANANA: Build Absolutely Nothing at All Near Anybody.”
@homelessnetscot posted some really interesting graphs (below) showing the scale of difference in delivery of affordable housing in the UK, split across the four nations.
Fascinating insights from the team @ISPHERE_HWU comparing homelessness in 3 GB nations across a multi-year study.— Homeless Network Scotland (@homelessnetscot) January 20, 2023
While stubborn and emerging challenges continue to be navigated in Scotland, it is clear that good law & policy decisions on housing and homelessness are paying off. pic.twitter.com/WZJdxcfSsq
Immigration policy and the lack of ‘legal’ routes for people to apply for asylum in the UK is of continuing discussion on social media.
Labour MP @BellRibeiroAddy asked on Twitter: “Hey @ukhomeoffice when is the Homes for Sudan scheme going to open?” A reference, of course, to the huge effort made to house Ukrainian refugees
Housing activist @KwajoHousing replied: “Valid question.”
Jo Alsop (@theheatinghub) posted about the gap in financial support for homeowners wanting to carry out energy efficiency works, which is in some cases considerable. For example, in England, a homeowner could apply for a £5,000 grant, but in Scotland they might be eligible for a £7,500 grant and £7,500 interest-free loan to pay for a heat pump.
👀— Jo Alsop - The Heating Hub (@theheatinghub) May 2, 2023
Marked difference in £ help available for household decarbonisation:
England:
£5k BUS grant
ECO+ TBC funding for A-D Council Tax banded properties with EPC D-G
Scotland:
£7.5k heat pump grant + £7.5k interest-free loan
£7.5k solid wall insulation grant + £2.5k IF loan pic.twitter.com/oCmWBRdg6W
@CommonholdNow – a grassroots campaign group aiming to have leasehold scrapped and replaced with a new tenure: commonhold
@MattSugden – the newly appointed chief executive of Railway Housing Association
Over on TikTok, @Joris_explains posted another interesting video on social housing history. This time talking about the story of the Alexandra Road Estate in Camden, north-west London, at first maligned and now celebrated for its innovative low-rise design focused on a street.
Social housing solicitor @EstelleCorner prepares for the Chartered Institute of Housing’s conference in Brighton.
Loving Brighton! ☀️Very early start for me to get a longer run in and now enjoying a coffee on the beach before day 2 #housingbrighton. pic.twitter.com/kNrGkKCeOQ— Estelle Corner (@EstelleCorner) May 11, 2023
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