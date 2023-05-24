Temporary accommodation, leasehold and immigration policy – what #UKhousing has been talking about this month

A grim milestone prompted much discussion. The number of people living in temporary accommodation

is now more than 100,000.

“And these are the ‘lucky’ ones that make it through our Byzantine homelessness system. Others get nothing,” @matthew_downie, chief executive of Crisis, said on Twitter.

David Levenson – former finance director at Network Homes and Genesis (now Notting Hill Genesis), now executive coach – wrote a lengthy response on LinkedIn: “Those of us long enough in the tooth who remember the bad days of B&B in the 1980s and ’90s, and recall how innovative and public spirited folk like Mike Youkee, Ashley Horsey and many others worked on solutions to the B&B revolving door problem, rather wish that we had heard the last of families including children living on the edge from day to day without knowing if they would still be in a home the following week, but here we are in 2023 and as a society we have gone backwards.

“What impact is homelessness having on children and their parents today – on their education, their mental health, their emotional well-being?”

Inside Housing’s deputy editor Peter Apps (@PeteApps) noted on Twitter: “The only part of the housing market that the government has really been able to grow in 13 years in power is temporary accommodation for homeless families.”