Temporary accommodation reimbursement ‘not working’ as spending rises 10-fold since 2011

It said councils would much rather invest this scarce resource in building new affordable homes and preventing homelessness happening in the first place.

The LGA has already pointed out that this shortfall is set to rise to nearly £4bn by 2029-30 as reimbursements fail to keep pace.

This expenditure by councils amounts to 1,077% in real terms and equates to £6bn in spending across the 13-year period. Of this, £2.2bn – over one-third (37%) – was spent in the two-year period between 2023-24 and 2024-25 alone.

Eamonn O’Brien, chair of the LGA, said: “Temporary accommodation is a huge leak in council budgets that needs to be patched quickly and, at its heart, transform the lives of families and children across the country.

“While the government’s focus on prevention has been encouraging, we need both swift action and long-term solutions from the next prime minister and their administration.

“The way that councils are reimbursed by central government is not working, and it’s impacting the entire country due to the knock-on effect on budgets and all other services.”

The year 2011 is significant as the amount councils can claim back from the Department for Work and Pensions is still capped to 90% of Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates from that year.

At the same time, households receive the full housing benefit they are entitled to.

This means councils are not able to claim back costs that reflect what they are spending, and it is increasingly getting worse as the demand for temporary accommodation rises and they can claim back less.

This is a major issue for council finances and is having a knock-on impact on other essential services.

With a new prime minister set to take office, the LGA believes this is “an opportunity to redress this balance and help put local government on a stronger financial footing”, and the body is calling on the government to urgently uprate the LHA rate councils can be reimbursed to 90% of current rates.

Released as the LGA holds its annual conference in Bournemouth this week, the analysis shows how the issue is widespread across the country, with all regions of England seeing significant increases.