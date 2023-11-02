Temporary accommodation space guidance not suitable for young children, says report

Research by architects Morris + Company, shared exclusively with Inside Housing, found that a lack of specific standards for emergency housing meant that “extremely poor accommodation is considered fit for purpose”, despite it “falling far below what a family requires to carry out daily life”.

“Only over the age of 10 are you considered a person that requires suitable space,” the report said.

The lack of guidance “contrasts greatly to the significant and continuous evolution” of standards for other types of housing, it added.

Local authorities commonly defer to guidance on houses in multiple occupation, which stated that substandard accommodation should be brought up to standard, but does not reference any specific enhancements for families with children.

The report quoted Paul Fitzgerald, principal environmental health officer for the London Borough of Sutton, who said: “These standards are based on the Boer War to prevent the transmission of disease, every piece of legislation has been rehashed in some way.”