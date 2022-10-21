Temporary accommodation spend in England hits £1.6bn

Housing charity Shelter said that government figures on temporary accommodation for homeless households in England during 2021-22 showed councils spent £1.6bn between April 2021 and March 2022. This was an increase of 61% compared with five years ago.

Of the total bill, a quarter (£407m) was spent on emergency B&Bs and hostels, with spending on B&Bs alone increasing by 20% in the past five years.

The bill also included £160m that was spent on administering temporary accommodation by local authorities.