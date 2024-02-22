Temporary and supported housing subsidy rules led to £5.9m loss at council

Households receive the full housing benefit they are entitled to, however the amount the council can claim back is limited to 90% of the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates from January 2011. This means that if the cost of the housing benefit claim is higher than those rates, the local authority loses money.

Local authorities pay the cost of that housing benefit upfront and then are paid back by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) through subsidy arrangements.

Homeless households placed in temporary accommodation who are entitled to it can claim housing benefit to go towards their housing costs.

According to a council report, the local authority is “essentially bridging the gap between rent and the amount we are able to recover via housing benefit subsidy”.

The council suffered a £3m loss due to the subsidy rules for supported exempt accommodation, while £2.8m was lost due to the use of hotels and B&Bs for temporary accommodation.

The 90% rule was introduced when LHA was first reduced from the 50th percentile to 30th, in recognition of the fact that temporary accommodation is more expensive than general needs housing. At the time, this meant the LHA rate for temporary accommodation was higher.

However, the January 2011 rates are much less than the actual cost of temporary accommodation now, while the LHA rate payable for temporary accommodation is far lower than for general needs LHA.

Sheffield Council’s report, which went before its policy committee, said: “This means that if the weekly award of housing benefit for a placement in a bed and breakfast is higher than £98.08 per week, the council only receives £98.08, and the difference comes at a cost to the council.

“The average placement is in excess of £500 per week. It’s worth noting that from 2024, the government is increasing the LHA rates that have been frozen for three years.

“The one-bed LHA rate from April 2024 will be £132.33. However, the subsidy rules for temporary accommodation are not being amended to reflect this increase in the LHA rates.”

The latest government data revealed that English councils’ spending on temporary accommodation rose by 9% in 2022-23 to hit £1.7bn.

In terms of exempt accommodation, if it is provided by a housing association, the rules mean that the council receives 100% in subsidy in respect of the awards of housing benefit that are paid.

But where exempt accommodation is provided by a voluntary organisation or a registered charity that is not a housing association, the subsidy rules mean that the council does not receive 100%. This is because the amount of rent being charged is referred to the Valuation Office Agency’s rent officer, who decides on a reasonable rent for the accommodation.